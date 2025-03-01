Hyderabad Hospital Introduces Revolutionary iTIND Solution for Urinary Issues

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Hyderabad have introduced a groundbreaking, advanced solution for urinary problems. A 38-year-old man from West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh was experiencing severe difficulty in urination with frequent urges, incomplete emptying and persistent bladder fullness.

This condition is known as Primary Bladder Neck Obstruction (PBNO), which affects around 33-45 per cent of men under 55 with difficulty in passing urine. It is commonly seen in individuals with Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS). To address the issue, doctors opted for the iTIND device (temporarily Implanted Nitinol Device), a revolutionary implant that is available only in select centers across the country. So far, AINU has successfully helped eight patients with this procedure.

Dr Madduri Vijay Kumar Sarma, a consultant urologist at AINU, said, "This device is placed at the bladder neck within the urinary tract and is removed after seven days. During this period, three small channels are formed at the bladder neck, ensuring smooth urine flow. Even after removal, these channels remain open, allowing normal urination. This is a minimally invasive procedure that does not require tissue removal. Unlike traditional urological surgeries that may impact sexual function, iTIND has no such side effects."

PBNO can cause severe discomfort. While an average male urinates four to five times a day, those suffering from PBNO may feel the urge to urinate every hour but struggle to do so effectively. This condition can lead to social embarrassment, preventing individuals from attending meetings or using public transport. Many avoid seeking medical help due to shame, worsening their condition and increasing the risk of kidney damage due to prolonged urine retention.

In the current patient, the problem was diagnosed promptly, and the iTIND device was implanted, leading to complete symptom resolution. Since this procedure is performed on an outpatient basis, patients can go home the same day. Only local anesthesia is required, making it safe even for individuals with heart or respiratory conditions. The procedure leaves no scars or stitches and does not interfere with sexual function.

"The iTIND device effectively opens up the prostate and bladder neck, creating a natural urinary channel within 5 to 7 days. Unlike conventional treatments that involve partial removal of the prostate—often resulting in loss of ejaculation—this method is entirely non-invasive, ensuring normal sexual function is preserved," Sharma added.

Dr Madduri Vijay Kumar Sarma, a consultant urologist at AINU. (ETV Bharat)

AINU is India's largest single-specialty hospital network in urology and nephrology. Recently acquired by Asia Healthcare Holdings, it has seven hospitals across four cities with a leading team of nephrologists and urologists. Recognised for clinical expertise in the field of urology and nephrology, the hospitals offer services such as uro-oncology, reconstructive urology, paediatric urology, female urology, andrology, kidney transplants and dialysis.

It is a pioneer in robotic urology surgery in India. The hospital has a network of over 500 beds and has treated over a lakh patients. AINU has accreditation from NABH, DNB (urology and nephrology) and FNB (minimal invasive urology).