Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: Govt Ropes In Experts From Nagpur For Detailed Probe

Hyderabad: Authorities are intensifying efforts to determine the cause of the devastating fire that engulfed Gulzar House intersection in the old city area of Hyderabad, in which 17 people were victims.

A preliminary investigation by the fire department suggests that an explosion in the AC compressors due to an electrical overload might have triggered the blaze. However, electricity officials say if a short circuit had occurred, the power supply in the area would have been disrupted, which was not reported. Another theory under consideration is the possible explosion of gas cylinders. To resolve the conflicting possibilities, the government is roping in a team of experts from Nagpur to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Initial findings indicated that a short circuit may have sparked the fire early Sunday morning. The G+2 building houses three shops on the ground floor and eight rooms on the upper two floors, with up to 14 air conditioners installed. High-capacity wires were used, but the level of consumption exceeded the system's capacity. Between 5 and 5:30 am, a sudden spark in the low tension (LT) meter ignited the fire, which spread to the AC compressors, causing explosions, flames and dense smoke.

Twenty-one family members, asleep at the time, tried to escape but were overwhelmed by smoke inhalation, leading to unconsciousness. Tragically, three people died on the spot before rescue teams arrived, while fourteen others succumbed during their transportation to the hospital. A panchnama was conducted in the presence of family members. Important documents, cash, gold ornaments and pearls recovered from the premises were handed over to the relatives.

Prahlad Modi, confined to his place due to mobility issues, couldn't escape. His younger son, Pankaj, reached the upper floors with his wife but failed to save himself. Prahlad's wife, Munnibai, lost four children in her lap, while Pankaj's wife and three children, including two daughters, also died.

State Child Rights Commission chairperson Kothakota Seethadayakar Reddy visited the spot on Tuesday and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.