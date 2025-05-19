Hyderabad Fire: Five Came For Morning Prayers, Ended Up As First Responders

Hyderabad: A peaceful morning of prayer turned into a nightmare, as five young men who had just finished offering prayers at a mosque near Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad, which went up in flames, became unexpected heroes when they rushed towards the spot.

Among them were Mir Zahed, a local glass merchant, and his friends Mohammad Amer, Mohammad Ibrahim, and two others. Around 6:10 am, they were having tea when they noticed smoke billowing out from a nearby building. Without hesitation, they rushed towards it. "We heard screams from inside. Two women were calling for help. The whole place was engulfed in smoke. One person had already collapsed," recalled Zahed. Armed with courage and handkerchiefs tied over their faces as masks, they broke the shutter open and rushed in. What they found shook them to the core.

"Inside, we found a woman dead with her children in her lap. We managed to pull out seven people from the first floor. But they were no more. In total, we brought out 13 people, all dead. The children were completely charred. If oxygen was available on the spot, we could have saved some lives," Zahed added in a heavy voice. The brave trio sustained minor injuries in their hands and legs during the rescue.

The rescuers were haunted by what they saw. In a heartbreaking scene, mothers were found clutching their children, trying to shield them from the flames, only to perish together. "We were in tears as we had to pull the charred children from their mothers' laps. It's heartbreaking," said one of the trio, visibly shaken.

Among the victims was Abhishek Modi (40), whose final moments were spent saving others. A relative of Prahlad Modi, he had initially escaped the fire. But when he realised some of his family members were trapped, he rushed back.

He successfully guided his nieces, Gudiya, Asha and others out of the burning building. Not stopping there, he rescued another family member. But before he could make it out again, the flames engulfed him. The grief-stricken cries of his relatives near his body echoed the pain of loss and the courage it took to sacrifice life for others.