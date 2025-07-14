ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Female Teacher Loses Rs 3.2 Crore To Online Stock Trading Scam

When she attempted to withdraw a larger amount after the initial Rs five lakhs, the scammers demanded 15 per cent commission as a "release fee".

Published : July 14, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old female trader from SBI Colony of Gandhinagar in Telangana's Hyderabad became the latest victim of online fraud after she was duped of ₹3.2 crore by cybercriminals who lured her into a fake stock trading scheme.

It all started on May 28, when the woman received a link on her WhatsApp, inviting her to join a group that shared stock market tips. Convinced by the regular updates and seemingly professional setup, she decided to invest. Between May 30 and July 9, she transferred a total of ₹3.24 crore to the bank accounts shared by the fraudsters. To earn her trust, they assigned her the login details of a fake stock trading portal where the value of her "investments" was shown as ₹30 crore.

She even managed to withdraw ₹5 lakh on June 20, which further reinforced her belief in further investing in the scheme. However, when she attempted to withdraw a larger amount later, the scammers demanded 15 per cent commission of the total returns as a "release fee".

Realising that she had been conned, a complaint was filed by her with the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). Currently, police are investigating the digital footprints of the cybercriminals and financial trails linked to the source of the fraud.

