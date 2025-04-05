Hyderabad Family Disappearance Case: Six Traced To Vijayawada; Probe On

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the case of the mysterious disappearance of six family members from Boynpally, police, based on the CCTV footage, have detected that the family travelled to Vijayawada from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad.

Naresh, a relative of the family, said there were no disputes among the members. However, he expressed concern as all their mobile phones have been switched off since they left. He speculated that they might have gone on a pilgrimage.

According to the police, Mahesh and Uma, a couple residing near New Boynpally, along with their three children — Rishi, Chaitu and Sivan — and another family member, named Sandhya, have been missing since Thursday. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace their whereabouts.

As per the details, Mahesh works as an operator at a local water supply centre. Sandhya visited their home on Thursday morning, following which the entire family left together and did not return. Concerned over their disappearance, Uma's brother, Bhikshapati, filed a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, police discovered that the family booked an auto-rickshaw from Boynpally to MGBS bus station in the city. A close examination of the CCTV footage confirmed that they boarded a bus to Vijayawada from there. The police are now zeroing in on their probe in that direction.