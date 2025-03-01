Hyderabad Doctors Reimplant Bengal's Boy Thumb Blown Off In Firecracker Accident Three Years Ago

Hyderabad: In a remarkable medical feat, doctors in Hyderabad successfully performed a rare reconstructive surgery on an 11-year-old boy who lost three fingers in a firecracker accident.

The patient, Rafimiya from West Bengal, suffered severe injuries three years back while bursting firecrackers which blew off his thumb and two fingers on the right hand. His parents, who work as daily wage laborers, ran from pillar to the post, to get him the most advanced medical care and brought him to Hyderabad in search of it.

Doctors at Germanten Hospital, Attapur in the city stepped forward to help the parents in distress. A medical team led by Dr Javed Jharkhan performed the complex surgical procedure, removing a toe from his foot and reattaching in place of the lost thumb. The surgery was completed three months ago, followed by an intensive physiotherapy.

On Friday, doctors confirmed that Rafimiya’s new thumb is functioning well, allowing him to regain both movement and grip. Dr Kripa Sagar, Dr Nitin and Dr Rajasekhar, part of the surgery team, were also present during the announcement.

Recently, doctors at a private healthcare institute in Kolkata performed a seven-hour-long surgery on a newborn of just 13 days with rare cardiac ailments to give him a new lease of life. After his discharge, the male child was taken by his family to their North Bengal home from where he was brought to the state capital after his body turned bluish coupled with breathlessness.

Kuntal Roy Chowdhuri, the cardiac surgeon at the hospital in Kolkata, explained to ETV Bharat the complications with which the newborn was admitted.

Roy Chowdhuri said the patient was turning blue and was not as proactive as other children of his age. The oxygen saturation level in his blood was measured at 65 and an ECO was performed at the paediatrics department of the hospital which confirmed the presence of a rare disease — Transposition of the Great Artery (TGA). Those who are assailed by the disease can't be breastfed and develop cardiac ailments, he added.