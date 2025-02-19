ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Doctor, On Vacation, Washed Away In Tungabhadra River

The doctor has been identified as Ananya Mohan Rao, a resident of the Nampally area of ​​Hyderabad. She was working at VKC Hospital in Hyderabad.

Members of the rescue team at the accident spot.
Members of the rescue team at the accident spot. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Koppal (Karnataka): A lady doctor of a private hospital in Telangana on a vacation with friends washed away while swimming in the Tungabhdra River on Wednesday morning near the Annapurna area in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district, police said.

The doctor has been identified as Ananya Mohan Rao, a resident of the Nampally area of ​​Hyderabad. She was working at VKC Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to sources, Rao along with her friends, Ashita and Satwik, went to a private guesthouse near Sanapura on Tuesday evening for vacation.

The trio went swimming in the Tungabhadra River located behind this guesthouse. Rao jumped into the river from a nearby rock. Locals said she was washed away due to have current in the water. The location has a rocky terrain as water flows over a km. It is suspected that Rao might have got trapped in the rocks after jumping.

Personnel from the police and fire brigade along with assistance from local people have jointly launched a search operation in the river to retrieve Rao. The footage of the doctor's last moments of jumping off a cliff was captured on her friend's mobile phone.

Gangavathi Rural Police have gathered preliminary information about this and an investigation has been initiated.

