ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Doctor Bags US Patent For Occluder To Treat Congenital Heart Defects

Hyderabad: An innovative device to treat heart diseases, designed by a senior cardiologist from Hyderabad, has been granted United States patent.

In a rare achievement, Dr Koneti Nageswara Rao, senior consultant and head of the department of Pediatric Cardiology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad, has been awarded the US patent for his innovative 'KONAR-MF (Multifunctional) Occluder', a device for treating patients with congenital heart defects.

The patent was granted by the Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, marking a rare international recognition for an Indian in the field of medical innovation.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Dr. Rao explained that the KONAR-MF has already been successfully used in India, Europe, Korea, and Africa, with over 15,000 procedures performed using this technology. “Receiving this US patent is not just a personal milestone but an honour for our country. It will now pave the way for global adoption,” Dr. Rao said.

Versatile and Life-Saving Innovation