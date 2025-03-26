ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad DLSA Awards Rs 1.35-Crore Compensation To Kin Of Road Accident Victim After Two Years

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the bereaved family of a person who lost his life in a road accident two years ago, the Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) ordered the awarding of a compensation of Rs 1.35 crore to the kin of the victim following a hard negotiation with the insurance company.

The victim, Nikesh, son of M Venkatalakshmi and Ramakrishna of the Amberpet area in Hyderabad, died on July 18, 2023, following a head-on collision in a spot which falls under the Allapur police station's jurisdiction.

Seeking justice for their departed member, the victim's family approached the Hyderabad City Civil Court and filed a petition demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation, naming the owner of the fateful truck, the driver and the insurance company as respondents.