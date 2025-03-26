ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad DLSA Awards Rs 1.35-Crore Compensation To Kin Of Road Accident Victim After Two Years

The victim, Nikesh, son of M Venkatalakshmi and Ramakrishna of the Amberpet area, died on July 18, 2023, after a head-on collision with a lorry.

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the bereaved family of a person who lost his life in a road accident two years ago, the Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) ordered the awarding of a compensation of Rs 1.35 crore to the kin of the victim following a hard negotiation with the insurance company.

The victim, Nikesh, son of M Venkatalakshmi and Ramakrishna of the Amberpet area in Hyderabad, died on July 18, 2023, following a head-on collision in a spot which falls under the Allapur police station's jurisdiction.

Seeking justice for their departed member, the victim's family approached the Hyderabad City Civil Court and filed a petition demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation, naming the owner of the fateful truck, the driver and the insurance company as respondents.

The court referred the case to the District Legal Services Authority for an amicable settlement. During the proceedings, advocate M Vijay Reddy represented the petitioners, while advocate B Sudhakar appeared on behalf of the insurance company.

Following negotiations, the insurance company agreed to settle the case by paying Rs 1.35 crore the solatium to the victim's family. The intervention of the DLSA helped resolve the matter swiftly and amicably by ensuring financial support for the grieving family.

