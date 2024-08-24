'N–Convention Built in FTL/Buffer Zone, Has No Building Permission Whatsoever': HYDRAA

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has issued a clarification stating that the officials from HYDRAA, GHMC, town planning, irrigation and revenue departments removed encroachments in the FTL/buffer zones of Tammidikunta Cheruvu tank in Khanamet Village, Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

HYDRAA Commissioner said that amongst many structures removed, N-Convention was also one of those unauthorised structures. "In 2014, HMDA has issued the preliminary notification for Tammidikunta Lake in respect of the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones. In 2016 the final notification was issued. After issuing the preliminary notification in 2014, N–Convention has approached the High Court. The High Court has directed that due process of law should be followed in the respect of determination of FTL."

The Commissioner further said that accordingly, FTL survey was conducted in the presence of petitioner N-Convention and survey report was communicated to them. "N–Convention has approached the Miyapur Additional District Judge Court on the survey report in 2017. This case is pending. There are No Stay orders from any Court," he said.

The Commissioner said that the N–Convention has been clearly manipulating the Systems & Process and continuing their commercial activity through the unauthorised structures built in the FTL/Buffer Zones, N-Convention has encroached 1 – Acre 12 guntas in FTL and 2 Acres 18 guntas in Buffer zone and raised unauthorised structures GHMC has not given any building permission to N–Convention.

The HYDRAA Commissioner said that the N–Convention has tried to regularise the unauthorised structures under the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) but was rejected by the concerned authorities. Due to the unchecked encroachments in and around Tammidikunta Cheruvu and the connecting Nalas the area around Madhapur are facing serious water logging issues, he said. The lower reaches of the Tammidikunta cheruvu tank are being inundated during heavy rains regularly as the cheruvu capacity to hold water has shrunk by more than 50 % - 60%, the commissioner said and added that many houses of lower and middle class people are getting submerged in these lower reaches resulting in severe loss of property to them.

N–Convention is built in the FTL/Buffer Zone and has no building permission whatsoever, the HYDRAA Commissioner said. After following the due process, the officials of HYDRAA along with irrigation, town planning, revenue etc has completely demolished the unauthorised structures in Tammidikunta Cheruvu tank today morning and the High Court of Telangana has given interim stay today afternoon, he said.