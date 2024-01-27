Ultimate pop-culture experience marked day one of Hyderabad Comic Con 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Hyderabad’s Republic Day weekend was a delight for comic and pop culture enthusiasts as the city experienced the return of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Hyderabad Comic Con powered by Crunchyroll. With an exciting line-up charted across two days, 27th and 28th January, the event witnessed fans flocking into the Hitex Exhibition Centre, one of the largest event venues in Hyderabad.

Starting Day One with a hot off the press book launches for Karejwa by Bakarmax, Hanuman Forever & Ever by Hyderabad’s very own Artist Rajesh Nagulakonda & Writer Sourav Dutta, latest volume in the series: Forbidden Verse: LEO's Civil War and Queensland Studios’ debut novel ENDWARS. A special session with Radio Mirchi pumped up the audiences, who then participated in Amar Chitra Katha’s emoji quest. The crowd gathered to cheer actor Varun Tej and director Shakti promoting their upcoming film Operation Valentine.

While addressing the audiences Varun Tej shared, “I attended Comic Con in Hyderabad a few years ago, cosplaying as Batman. I’m a hardcore DC fan. But this time I am here as I am playing a real life superhero on-screen. As an actor, a lot of the characters you play are superheroes on paper, but it is very rare to be able to play a superhero in real life. So my role in Operation Valentine was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.”

The 2024 Con also had an insightful and fun-filled line-up on its first day with a special session by Crunchyroll, and performances by local and global artists like Rico Renzi, Special Performance by Proximity Crew, Geek Fruit, Panther and Binge-O Clock LIVE with Rohan Joshi & Sahil Shah. Day one ended on a high note with Comic Con’s top notch highlight - the Hyderabad Comic Con Cosplay Contest and Indian Championship of Cosplay, where hundreds of cosplayers compete for a prize pool of over INR 3 Lacs, including the daily Grand Cash Prize of INR 35000 and 75000!

The coming day will witness a line-up of exciting book launches, including the Launch of ACK's Deva with actor Rana Daggubati, a special session with artist Danesh Mohiuddin, First Look of Telugu Feature Film - Gaami, A Music & Art Fusion Performance by Afsar Syed & Mooz One and special performances by MC Altaf and comedian Aakash Gupta.

You cannot not miss your chance to witness the exciting list of events and the epic Indian Championship of Cosplay 2024, book your passes for day two at www.comicconindia.com or head to book my show.