ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Boy Injured In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Discharged After Five Months

Sree Tej has been shifted to the neuro-rehabilitation centre of KIMS Hospital as his brain functionality is yet to respond, and he needs further care.

Police at the Sandhya Theatre following the stampede.
Police at the Sandhya Theatre following the stampede. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Srithej, the young boy who was critically injured in the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa-2 on December 4 last year, has been discharged from KIMS Hospital after nearly five months of treatment. He has been moved to a neuro-rehabilitation centre affiliated with the hospital for further care.

Revati, Srithej's mother, was killed on the spot in the stampede. A police official on the spot had quickly administered CPR to him and rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was shifted to KIMS for specialised treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that Srithej's vitals are stable, and he can now consume liquid food through a feeding tube. However, there has been no visible improvement in the functionality of his brain so far. For this, the medical team has recommended a few more days of treatment at the rehabilitation centre before sending him back home.

"Srithej can open his eyes, but doesn't recognise anyone. We have received a lot of support from the management of Pushpa-2, CM Revanth Reddy, and the government. We have received support since the second day he was admitted to the hospital. Even now, the doctors and KIMS management have not asked us for money. They did not force us to do anything during discharge. Srithej's younger sister is asking, 'Where is Mom?' We are replying that she has gone to the village. When we take her to the hospital to see Srithej, he does not respond even when she talks to him. Thank you to everyone who supported us," Bhaskar, the father of Srithej, said.

Also Read:

  1. Allu Arjun Questioned by Police in Connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case - Watch
  2. Pushpa 2 Makers Extend Rs 50 Lakh Support To Family Of Hyderabad Stampede Victim

Hyderabad: Srithej, the young boy who was critically injured in the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa-2 on December 4 last year, has been discharged from KIMS Hospital after nearly five months of treatment. He has been moved to a neuro-rehabilitation centre affiliated with the hospital for further care.

Revati, Srithej's mother, was killed on the spot in the stampede. A police official on the spot had quickly administered CPR to him and rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was shifted to KIMS for specialised treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that Srithej's vitals are stable, and he can now consume liquid food through a feeding tube. However, there has been no visible improvement in the functionality of his brain so far. For this, the medical team has recommended a few more days of treatment at the rehabilitation centre before sending him back home.

"Srithej can open his eyes, but doesn't recognise anyone. We have received a lot of support from the management of Pushpa-2, CM Revanth Reddy, and the government. We have received support since the second day he was admitted to the hospital. Even now, the doctors and KIMS management have not asked us for money. They did not force us to do anything during discharge. Srithej's younger sister is asking, 'Where is Mom?' We are replying that she has gone to the village. When we take her to the hospital to see Srithej, he does not respond even when she talks to him. Thank you to everyone who supported us," Bhaskar, the father of Srithej, said.

Also Read:

  1. Allu Arjun Questioned by Police in Connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case - Watch
  2. Pushpa 2 Makers Extend Rs 50 Lakh Support To Family Of Hyderabad Stampede Victim

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SANDHYA THEATREALLU ARJUNKIMS HOSPITALCPRPUSHPA 2 STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.