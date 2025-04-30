Hyderabad Boy Injured In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Discharged After Five Months

Hyderabad: Srithej, the young boy who was critically injured in the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa-2 on December 4 last year, has been discharged from KIMS Hospital after nearly five months of treatment. He has been moved to a neuro-rehabilitation centre affiliated with the hospital for further care.

Revati, Srithej's mother, was killed on the spot in the stampede. A police official on the spot had quickly administered CPR to him and rushed him to a nearby hospital before he was shifted to KIMS for specialised treatment.

Doctors have confirmed that Srithej's vitals are stable, and he can now consume liquid food through a feeding tube. However, there has been no visible improvement in the functionality of his brain so far. For this, the medical team has recommended a few more days of treatment at the rehabilitation centre before sending him back home.

"Srithej can open his eyes, but doesn't recognise anyone. We have received a lot of support from the management of Pushpa-2, CM Revanth Reddy, and the government. We have received support since the second day he was admitted to the hospital. Even now, the doctors and KIMS management have not asked us for money. They did not force us to do anything during discharge. Srithej's younger sister is asking, 'Where is Mom?' We are replying that she has gone to the village. When we take her to the hospital to see Srithej, he does not respond even when she talks to him. Thank you to everyone who supported us," Bhaskar, the father of Srithej, said.