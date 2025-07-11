ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad Airport Welcomes Record 54 Lakh Passengers In Two Months

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here has set a remarkable record in passenger traffic, witnessing the arrival of 54 lakh passengers in just two months.

One of the fastest-growing airports in the country has now become a hub for both domestic and international travel, as well as a potential destination for space-related travel services.

Passenger surge in April and May

According to official data, about 54 lakh passengers travelled through RGIA in the first two months of the current financial year (April–May). The significant influx was boosted by various global and high-profile events such as the Miss World preparatory conferences in April and the Miss World finale in May in Hyderabad.

“The airport has been handling nearly 90,000 passengers daily. If this momentum continues, the airport is well on track to cross the 3-crore passenger mark by the end of the financial year,” officials said.