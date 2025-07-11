Hyderabad Airport Welcomes Record 54 Lakh Passengers In Two Months

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here has set a remarkable record in passenger traffic, witnessing the arrival of 54 lakh passengers in just two months.
One of the fastest-growing airports in the country has now become a hub for both domestic and international travel, as well as a potential destination for space-related travel services.
Passenger surge in April and May
According to official data, about 54 lakh passengers travelled through RGIA in the first two months of the current financial year (April–May). The significant influx was boosted by various global and high-profile events such as the Miss World preparatory conferences in April and the Miss World finale in May in Hyderabad.
“The airport has been handling nearly 90,000 passengers daily. If this momentum continues, the airport is well on track to cross the 3-crore passenger mark by the end of the financial year,” officials said.
Preferred choice for four states
This airport doesn’t just cater to passengers from Telangana but three more states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. Many travellers opt for Shamshabad for its strategic connectivity, modern amenities, and regular national and international events and conferences in Hyderabad.
Second runway in the works
Inaugurated in 2008, RGIA has witnessed a fourfold growth of passenger traffic in just 15 years. Given the rush and popularity of the airport, the authorities are planning to start a second runway to meet future demand.
The airport has also adopted modern technology, including a Digital Twin Platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), to help address issues like long queues and congestion in real time.
Read More