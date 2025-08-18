'Husband's Participation When Wife's Name Is Under Consideration For A Post Raises Doubts': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a husband's participation when the wife's name is under consideration for a post raises doubts. The court made the observation while hearing a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court which upheld the appointment of Prof Naima Khatoon, as the first woman vice-chancellor (VC) of Aligarh Muslim University.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria. The bench orally questioned the appointment of Prof Khatoon, noting that her husband, Prof Mohd Gulrez, then officiating VC, was part of the executive council meeting that shortlisted her name for the panel.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Prof Muzaffar Uruj Rabbani and Prof Faizan Mustafa against the Allahabad High Court's order which upheld Prof Khatoon's appointment. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, questioned the validity of the selection process. Sibal said, “If this is the way vice-chancellors are appointed, I shudder to think what will happen in future….”.

Sibal said that the outcome was tilted by the casting of two crucial votes, including one by the outgoing VC. “She would have secured only six votes if those two are excluded,” he submitted. Sibal stressed that the appointment was vitiated since her husband had presided over the meeting of the executive council and university court, which included her name in the panel to be sent to the visitor.

The bench orally observed that the previous VC should not have attended the meeting when his wife's name was being considered. It said the high court observed that it would have been better for the VC to have walked out of the proceedings and made the next senior person the chairperson.

“Normally, even when we sit in the collegium, when a junior from the bar is under consideration, we also recuse....certainly, the husband's participation when the wife's name is under consideration, it raises doubts”, observed the bench. It added that it is said that things should not only be done properly but also be seen to be done properly.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati stressed the historic nature of Prof Khatoon’s appointment. She contended that this is part selection and part election, and added, “The high court may not have agreed with our election argument but it did uphold her appointment”.

Bhati pointed out that the petitioners had not challenged related appointments such as that of the provost. The additional solicitor general termed the objections as based merely on “apprehended bias.” However, the bench observed that ideally the VC should have refrained from participating in the voting process.

Justice Chandran offered to recuse himself from the matter, citing his past role as a university chancellor in a similar selection process. “I was the chancellor of Consortium of National Law University when I selected Faizan Mustafa ...so I can recuse myself from the hearing,” said Justice Chandran. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said there is full faith in Justice Chandran and there is no need for his recusal.

The CJI directed listing of the case before a bench to which Justice Chandran is not a part of. Now the plea will be heard before another bench.