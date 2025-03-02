Bihar Shocker: Woman Tells Counsellors She'll Leave Husband And Family But Not Social Media

Purnia: Nowadays, social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, have become a part of daily life. Making reels, posting photos and waiting for likes and comments has become a means of getting mental satisfaction for many.

In Purnia, a dispute was witnessed between a couple who reached Purnia Family Counseling Center. The woman from Katihar shocked everyone by saying that she could leave her husband but would not stop posting photos on Instagram. The advocate was also surprised to hear such a thing.

'She is on social media all day'

The case is from the Barari police station area, from where the matter reached the family counselling centre. The husband complained, 'My wife does not spend time with me and is always online.' The husband alleged that 'his wife talks to unknown people. She posts her pictures on different social media platforms. She does not care about the family, rather, she spends most of her time on social media.'

Husband-wife dispute over social media reaches family counselling centre. (ETV Bharat)

"My wife keeps making reels on Instagram and posting pictures in different poses, which I or my family don't like. That's why the family members oppose her, but she still doesn't listen." - Husband.

'I can leave my husband, but not Instagram'

The husband said that it has been more than 5 years since their marriage, and they do not have any children. Both of them have also got themselves treated by a doctor. The treatment papers were presented before the center. It is not clear whether the girl or the boy has the defect, so they were asked to get the treatment done again. The husband is ready for the test again. But the wife is not ready for the test. She says that social media is her private matter.

"Social media is my personal matter. I have every right to post my pictures. She may leave her husband, but she will not stop posting pictures on Instagram and Facebook." - Wife.

'I will break the relationship, but not social media'

Counselling centre member and advocate Deepak Kumar said that even after explaining a lot to the woman, she did not listen and said that no matter what happens, she will not stop posting on social media. For this, she is even ready to leave her husband and family. When there was no reconciliation between the two, the centre sent both of them back.

"While social media is benefiting people, it is also having a negative impact on the mentality of many people. Due to social media, settled families are breaking up, and the relationships between husband and wife are also breaking. Today's youth give more importance to Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp than relationships. " - Dilip Kumar, Advocate.