Man Beheads Wife Over Extramarital Affairs in Bihar's Madhepura

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Madhepura (Bihar): In a horrific incident, a crazy husband beheaded his wife early and roamed in the locality with the head on Monday morning in Madhepura area. This has naturally sent shockwaves among the villagers. Srinagar police have apprehended him.

The reason for this barbaric act has been attributed to domestic tiff. Srinagar police station in-charge Raghavendra Narayan said the husband confessed to the crime and said the wife was having an illicit relationship with someone, about which she was not agreeing despite repeated explanations. In a fit of rage, he slit her throat with a sharp blade.

After the murder, he was going to the police station with the severed head dangling in hand, when the police stopped him and took him into custody. The headless corpse has been sent to Madhepura Sadar Hospital for autopsy. DSP Manoj Mohan said police took immediate action after getting the information.

“On Monday morning, we received information that a man killed his wife over a domestic dispute by slitting her throat with a razor. Soon after, the police arrested the husband along with seizure of the murder weapon,” the DSP said.

This is not the first time the village has been witness to such a gory incident as another woman and a three-year-old daughter were murdered by her husband by slitting throats over extramarital affairs one-and-a-half years ago.

After the incident, the accused reached Godhela village under Bharrahi OP police station area of ​​Madhepura Sadar from his village in Pokhariya under Srinagar police jurisdiction and kept on a bridge before informing his in-laws over the phone.

