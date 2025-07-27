Hundreds Of Trees To Be Felled For NH-717 Expansion In North Bengal; Environmentalists Warn Of Larger Movement

Jalpaiguri: The National Highway -717, which meanders through deep jungles of North Bengal, will be widened, and for that purpose, numerous trees along the highway will be felled, sparking environmental concern. Environmentalists have also criticised the decision of the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

For national security, work is already underway for the construction of a new national highway connecting Nagrakata with Bagrakot and Chuikhim with Sikkim. The Centre also plans to connect NH-717 with the new highway. NH-717 connects Dhupguri with Siliguri via National Highway- 27 to Chalsa via Mainaguri Bazar. The widening work will be carried out from the intersection of the Maynaguri BDO to Chalsa Golai under the Meteli block.

The NH-717 has the Gorumara National Park on one side and the deep forests managed by the Jalpaiguri forest department on the other. Hundreds of old and valuable trees will have to be cut down to make space for the paved highway.

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the road from Maynaguri to Chalsa via Boulbari, Maulani, and Lataguri will be widened on both sides to seven meters, 10 meters, 12 meters and 26.6 meters in some places. Of these, the markets will be widened to double lanes. These include the tourist destination Lataguri, the crowded Maynaguri market, and Chalsa Mangalbari market.

It is learnt that about 470 trees may be cut down initially. However, the forest department and the NHAI are yet to survey to ascertain the total number of trees to be felled. However, the district administration said 4,700 trees will be planted for the 470 trees to be felled. However, environmental organisations are in a hurry to find places for the plantation of such a large number of trees.

Notably, trees were cut down to reduce traffic congestion at the Lataguri-Bichavanga railway crossing on the Changrabandha-New Malbazar railway line and to build a railway overbridge. The state Public Works Department, which administers the stretch on behalf of NHAI, has decided to build a flyover in front of the Bichavanga level crossing on NH-31. For this, hundreds of trees will be cut down on both sides of the Bichavanga railway line.

In 2017, 320 trees were identified for felling in the first half of the year to build a railway overbridge by the PWD and 500 trees were felled in the entire year, prompting green activists to file a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In April 2017, when workers of the Forest Development Corporation (FDC) went to cut trees, environmentalists stopped them, after which the FDC decided to stop tree felling in the forests of Lataguri and Gorumara National Parks.

Mahua Gope, Public Health and Environment Officer of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad and district Trinamool Congress president, said, "We are not against development. Let the road be widened without felling trees. Initially, we came to know that several trees would be cut, and we are protesting it. It is being said that the number of trees to be planted is ten times the number of trees to be felled. That must happen."

Rimil Soren, BDO of Kranti Block in Jalpaiguri, said, "The National Highway-717 will be widened from the Maynaguri BDO office to Chalsa. The NHAI has notified it a long time ago. The block administration has started the survey work. As the road runs through the middle of the forest, there is a risk of cutting down several trees. We are trying to lessen the number."

Environmentalist Shyama Prasad Pandey said, "We are not against development. However, we want as few trees as possible to be cut. Widening of roads is necessary for the country and its people. But, compensatory afforestation will have to be undertaken in its place. We must see to it that not only are trees planted, but also that they are nurtured. If trees are to be cut in the national park, all rules must be followed. Earlier, a lot of trees were cut arbitrarily by the Jalpaiguri Forest Department to build a railway overbridge in Lataguri. After cutting the trees, we should also be informed about how many trees will be planted and where. We had launched a movement before. This time too, we will start a movement if our demands are not met. If necessary, I am ready to get arrested like last time."

Kaustov Chowdhury, a leader of another environmental organisation, said, "A lot of trees were cut down in Lataguri to build a railway overbridge. I am hearing that trees will be cut down for road expansion this time, too. It is sad. We still do not understand that the temperature in North Bengal is increasing. It is a worry for future generations. Today, there is a discussion about the eco-sensitive zone, where trees will be cut down. We will discuss and go on the path of a larger movement. We have to try. We failed last time. If necessary, we will talk to higher authorities."

"The road needs to be expanded without harming the environment. We don't know yet clearly how many trees will be planted," he added.

Anirban Majumdar, convener of the North Bengal Environmentalist Joint Forum, said, "Earlier, hundreds of trees were cut down for a railway overbridge in Lataguri. Trees will be cut down again for road expansion. If the forest or trees are affected, we will not sit idly. If the problem is not resolved through discussion, we will go for a larger movement."

Dwijpratim Sen, DFO of Gorumara National Park, said, "We do not know how many trees will have to be cut down for the national highway expansion project. The joint survey has not been done yet; it will start very soon. Without the survey, it is not possible to say anything. We also want fewer trees to be cut down."