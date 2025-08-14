New Delhi: It is an emotional moment for every Indian when the national tricolour is unfurled at the Red Fort on every Independence Day. While the focus of everyone is on the flag, the rope that holds it is equally important.

This rope has an interesting timeline dating back to 1947. It continues to be sourced from a shop on Qutub Road in the Teliwara area of Sadar Bazaar, which is now being run by the fifth generation. The present owner, Naresh Jain, told ETV Bharat that the shop has been providing ropes for the unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister on August 15 and the President on January 26, which is the Republic Day from 1947 and 1950 respectively.

Present owner of the shop Naresh Jain with rope in his hand (ETV Bharat)

“The government used to pay for the ropes from 1947, but the practice was discontinued from 2001 onwards when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister,’ he disclosed.

He related that the ropes for these events are prepared two months ahead of the event and are collected by the officers of the Indian Army 15 before the event.

The shop which provide the rope for Independece Day (ETV Bharat)

Afterwards, the government packs these ropes beautifully and sends them back. The name of the person to whom it was gifted and the year is mentioned on a certificate that accompanies these flags with a government seal. The Army also gives a letter of appreciation at a function organised by it, Jain added.

"Special attention is paid to the manufacturing of the ropes, which are presented free of cost to the Prime Minister and the President. We cannot disclose what the ropes are made of due to security reasons. The security agencies do not accept the ropes from any other trader. There is a well-defined process in place. These ropes are returned since we do not charge for them,” said Jain.

Humble Rope That Holds National Tricolour (ETV Bharat)

He said his firm supplies ropes to several government institutions to unfurl the national flag. The rope is also presented free to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The ropes are also given to government schools, offices and the general public. Jain further said that his firm is willing to provide free ropes to any Chief Minister if asked for.

Rope made for Independence Day (ETV Bharat)

“All the ropes I have should find a place in the Prime Minister's museum or any other collection because these ropes are very precious and have played a big role in the history of the country," he added. He related that when George V came to India in 1911, the Delhi Durbar was held in Kingsway Camp. That's when the firm was established. Currently, it is in the hands of the fifth generation of owners.

Ancestors of the Business (ETV Bharat)

Jain narrated an interesting bit, saying that it was in 1995, when there was a Congress government in Delhi, that the rope was exempted from the sales tax. Before that 7 per cent tax was levied.

Rope made for Independence Day (ETV Bharat)

He said that now goods and services tax (GST) is being levied at the rate of 5 per cent on jute rope and 12 per cent on polypropylene (plastic) rope. The ropes are also extensively used in the transport sector, despite the usage having declined because of the covered trucks. They also find utility in the military set-up, wrestling arena, wells, drying clothes, tent pandals and in handling domestic animals.

