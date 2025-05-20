ETV Bharat / bharat

Humanitarian Gesture: Free Water, Juice, Buttermilk For Train Passengers To Beat Scorching Heat

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing scorching weather conditions after the onset of summer, several groups of people have come forward to provide free drinking water to train passengers at various stations under different railway zones. This gesture aims to provide relief from heat and also help those who cannot afford to buy bottled water to quench their thirst.

Following the request of the Railway Administration of Southern Railway, the Chamber of Commerce (Madurai) recently agreed to sponsor 400 liters of buttermilk daily which would benefit around 2000 passengers at Madurai Junction, the Southern Railway official said.

"This buttermilk distribution service will continue till the end of the summer season," the railway officials informed.

Similarly, at Kishangarh Station in Rajasthan, Kishangarh Marble Association and Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti joined hands to distribute drinking water and juice to passengers to beat the scorching heat.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, who himself was part of the drive, took to social media platform X and said, "Under the aegis of Marble Association Kishangarh and Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti, pure cold drinking water and juice was distributed to the railway passengers at Kishangarh Railway Station."

"Due to rising heat, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of pure drinking water at all the stations and railway colonies. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and in collaboration with Natraj Hotel and Restaurant in Gorakhpur, the employees of the Commercial Department at Gorakhpur Junction Railway Station provided free cold water bottles to the passengers traveling in General Class coaches," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeastern Railway, told ETV Bharat.