Humanitarian Gesture: Free Water, Juice, Buttermilk For Train Passengers To Beat Scorching Heat

New Delhi: In view of the prevailing scorching weather conditions after the onset of summer, several groups of people have come forward to provide free drinking water to train passengers at various stations under different railway zones. This gesture aims to provide relief from heat and also help those who cannot afford to buy bottled water to quench their thirst.
Following the request of the Railway Administration of Southern Railway, the Chamber of Commerce (Madurai) recently agreed to sponsor 400 liters of buttermilk daily which would benefit around 2000 passengers at Madurai Junction, the Southern Railway official said.
"This buttermilk distribution service will continue till the end of the summer season," the railway officials informed.
Similarly, at Kishangarh Station in Rajasthan, Kishangarh Marble Association and Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti joined hands to distribute drinking water and juice to passengers to beat the scorching heat.
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, who himself was part of the drive, took to social media platform X and said, "Under the aegis of Marble Association Kishangarh and Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti, pure cold drinking water and juice was distributed to the railway passengers at Kishangarh Railway Station."
"Due to rising heat, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of pure drinking water at all the stations and railway colonies. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and in collaboration with Natraj Hotel and Restaurant in Gorakhpur, the employees of the Commercial Department at Gorakhpur Junction Railway Station provided free cold water bottles to the passengers traveling in General Class coaches," Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeastern Railway, told ETV Bharat.
"Some NGOs, organisations and Scouts volunteers with the permission of the Railways often distribute water to train passengers. The purpose of free water service is to provide cool water to railway passengers in summer," Singh added.
Various organisations and people often distribute drinking water at different places throughout the summer to help needy passengers who cannot afford purchasing water bottles frequently during a trip. This gesture helps the travellers fight dehydration caused by high temperature, especially in non-AC and general coaches.
Notably, water was also distributed to passengers by the Nardana Station Parasamal Gram Panchayat representatives and local social workers, Western Railway officials informed.
Other stations like Bhusawal, Manmad, Nashik and Badnera too witnessed distribution of free water for General and Sleeper Class passengers.
"At Nashik Road Station, a water distribution drive was conducted onboard the train. A total of 500 bottles (200ml, 500ml and 1000ml) of packaged drinking water were distributed to passengers. The initiative was aimed at enhancing passenger convenience during their journey," DRM Bhusaval said on X.
Under North Central Railway division, Bharat Scout Guide Prayagraj unit and Subedarganj Unit also offered Jal Seva to track maintenance workers under the ongoing Jal Seva program at Prayagraj Junction in Uttar Pradesh.