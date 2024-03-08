Human Trafficking Racket Case: CBI's Search Operation Underway at Various Places

New Delhi: The search operations at various locations are underway in an alleged human trafficking racket case, which was running across the country, to target gullible Indian youths on the pretext of offering lucrative jobs, discounted fees and free visa extensions to send them to the Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) official said, “Search operations are still underway at various places in the human trafficking case.” The raids were conducted at various locations in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

The CBI has said in its FIR that these traffickers were duping Indian students and citizens for admission to dubious private universities in Russia by offering them free discounted visa extensions, free structure and sending them to Russia. Thereafter, they were left at the mercy of visa agents and college authorities.

Notably, the passports of the Indian nationals were snatched by these agents after reaching Russia. They were being trained in combat roles thereafter, these Indians were forcefully deployed at front bases in the Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, as mentioned in the FIR.

A Russian woman and two Indians were named among private visa consultancy f and agents by the CBI in its FIR, which was registered on March 6 against them in connection with a probe into an alleged human trafficking racket, to send Indian nationals to Russia, the FIR read.

Cash over Rs 50 lakhs, incriminating documents and electronic records, including laptops, mobiles, desktops and CCTV footage, were seized during the raid and certain suspects were also detained for questioning at various places, the CBI claimed on Thursday. Around 35 instances of victims, who were sent abroad, have been established and the identity of more victims is also being ascertained. Investigation is underway, the CBI said.

Read More: