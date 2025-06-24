'Human Rights Most Sacrosanct Component': J-K HC Orders Return of Woman Deported To Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court directed the Centre to bring back Rakshanda Rashid, a woman deported to Pakistan amid a crackdown by security forces following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The court declared that "human rights are the most sacrosanct component of a human life," and ordered her to return within 10 days to reunite with her husband in Jammu.

Rakshanda, originally a Pakistani national but married to Indian citizen Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed, was deported as part of a government drive in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, despite her Long-Term Visa (LTV) status and deteriorating health conditions.

Justice Rahul Bharti, presiding over the writ petition (WP(C) No. 1072/2025), took the extraordinary step of intervening directly in the matter, invoking humanitarian grounds that eclipsed procedural technicalities.

"There are occasions when a constitutional court is supposed to come up with SOS-like indulgence notwithstanding the merits and demerits of a case,” the judge remarked in his three-page order.

"Human rights are the most sacrosanct component of a human life... this Court is coming up with a direction to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to bring back the petitioner from her deportation."

The petition, filed by Rakshanda through her counsel Himani Khajuria, was supported in court by her husband, Sheikh Zahoor. "My wife has no one there for her care and custody. She is suffering from multiple ailments, and her health and life are at risk with each passing day and left to fend for herself," Zahoor told the court.

The bench emphasized that Rakshanda's LTV status should have protected her from deportation and that the lack of a proper examination of her case was a glaring omission. "The petitioner was having LTV status at the relevant point of time which per-se may not have warranted her deportation...Still, she came to be forced out," Justice Bharti wrote.

The court noted that Rakshanda's deportation appeared to have taken place without a specific and formal deportation order, casting doubt on the legality of her removal. The judge described the case as one of "exceptional nature" and made it clear that immediate redress was necessary.

"This Court is constrained to direct the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to retrieve the petitioner back to J&K, India so as to facilitate the reunion... with her husband." The Ministry of Home Affairs has been directed to ensure compliance and submit a report at the next hearing scheduled for July 1, 2025.