'Hum Samvidhan Ke Log' Lead Protest Against Waqf Changes; Demand Repeal Of Waqf Amendment Act

Bengaluru: Hundreds of citizens gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru today to protest the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. Organised by the civil society group Hum Samvidhan Ke Log, the demonstration attracted mostly young professionals and students who voiced strong opposition to the law, calling it a violation of constitutional rights and an attack on the autonomy of the Muslim community.
The protest was sparked by the recently passed Waqf Amendment Act. Protesters argue that the Act imposes disproportionate control by the government over waqf properties —endowments made by individuals for religious, charitable, and educational purposes in the Muslim community.
Key Objections to the Amendment
According to protesters, the Act allows the government to take over administrative control from Waqf Boards and hand it to appointed "Designated Officers", thereby eroding the boards' independence. The law also mandates inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards—a requirement not applied to Hindu or Sikh religious boards.
One of the most contested changes is the removal of the “waqf by user” clause. This clause previously protected properties that had been informally used for religious purposes over time. Its removal could endanger the legal status of historic mosques, graveyards, and other institutions. The amendment also limits the ability to declare new waqf properties to only practicing Muslims with at least five years of religious practice, a condition not seen in other endowment systems, they argued.
Legal Experts and Activists Weigh In
Advocate B.T. Venkatesh, former Public Prosecutor of Karnataka, slammed the law as unconstitutional. "This is a direct attack on the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, including the right to worship, the right to manage religious affairs, and the right to one's identity," he said.
Legal activist Vinay Srinivasan argued that the Act disregards public opposition. "Lakhs of objections were submitted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, but none were incorporated. This law is not for the welfare of Muslims but serves the interests of the Sangh Parivar (RSS)," he said.
Tanveer Ahmed, another rights activist, acknowledged corruption in some waqf institutions but emphasised the need for reforms without compromising community control. "Cleaning up the system is welcome, but that doesn’t justify government overreach," he said.
Activists like Zia Nomani and Maria Hussain echoed the call for immediate repeal, claiming the Act threatens the heritage and independence of the Muslim community and is rooted in misinformation.
Unified Call for Repeal
Participants concluded the protest by reaffirming their demand for the repeal of the Act, stating that they will continue their resistance through democratic means. "We, the citizens, will not yield until the unconstitutional Act is repealed," said a representative from Hum Samvidhan Ke Log.