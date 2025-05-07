'Huge Respite, Souls In Peace Today': Pahalgam Victims' Families Laud 'Operation Sindoor'

Hyderabad: Families of victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack have lauded 'Operation Sindoor' as part of which India carried out successful strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It is good news that Modi sahab has avenged (Pahalgam). We are with him. My message to our soldiers is that they should continue giving a strong response to Pakistan so that attacks like Pakistan are not repeated...This is a tribute to those who were martyred in Pahalgam," Asha Narwal, mother of slain Naval Officer Vinay Narwal, said on Wednesday morning.

Sunil Swami, the slain officer's father-in-law, said he received "some good news in the morning". "My daughter Himanshi used to ask me repeatedly when India would avenge Pahalgam. Today, we and the whole nation have received some respite; the soul of the victim will be at peace today. We have full faith in the government. There should be a big action, so that no sister or daughter's 'sindoor' (vermilion) is wiped out in future. The whole country, our family would be relieved. There is no doubt that it is Operation Sindoor, because they had deliberately killed the gents and spared ladies, they wiped out the 'sindoor'. There should be a final and decisive assault, the enemies should be destroyed."

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, a relative of Sumit Parmar and Yatish Parmar, the father-son duo killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, said, "...After 15 days of the incident, the Indian army attacked those terrorists. I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said..."

In Thane, Pahalgam attack victim Sanjay Lele's son Harshal Lele said he was awake when he learned about Operation Sindoor. "The souls of my father, uncles, and others who were killed in the Pahalgam attack must have found some relief after this," he said. "This should not be one attack. We should wipe out the terrorists," Lele said.

In Kanpur, Ashanya Dwivedi, widow of Pahalgam victim Shubham Dwivedi, also lauded the armed forces and the Modi government for 'Operation Sindoor'. "PM Modi has given us confidence that all terror hubs will be targeted and demolished," she said.

"This is the beginning of revenge. I know that Modiji won't stop till he wipes them (terrorists) off completely. He has given us this much belief that all the terror spots will be destroyed. By naming this strike as 'Operation Sindoor', he has shown that we have taken the revenge being sought by us."

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran, who was one of the 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, said 'Operation Sindoor' was an apt name and brought some relief to those who lost their family members in Pahalgam.

"In the morning, when the news came up, it was a relief and a comforting situation for the whole family after my father's demise. The loss we faced cannot be compensated by anything, but this news was a kind of relief," she said while speaking to the media in Kochi.

Asked about naming it 'Operation Sindoor', Arathy said it was an "apt name, but wiping the tears, I don't think it will happen as the loss won't be compensated."

"I hope Operation Sindoor teaches a lesson and makes them think twice before acting against India; hope it brings some relief to the families of those killed in front of them," she said.