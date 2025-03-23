Huge Cache Of Hidden Weapons And Explosives Seized From Sukma

Sukma: A cache of weapons and explosives was unearthed in two separate actions by a joint team to bust Maoist hideouts in Sukma of the Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The team comprised personnel from the district police, CRPF and Cobra Battalion.
"Security forces have raided the Markanguda and Metaguda forest areas and recovered large amounts of weapons and explosives hidden by the Maoists. The recovered material includes Bharmar guns, BGL cells, explosives and other deadly weapons," Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, confirming the action, taken under the Naxal eradication campaign.
Naxalites had amassed the explosives to target security forces during patrolling in the area but their plans were foiled with this action, he said.
The seizures from the Markanguda camp are six Bharmar single-barrel guns, 18 Barrel Grenade Launcher, one ammeter, six detonators, one belt, one sling, one belt (black), one uniform (black), two backpacks, two pouches, one battery charger, two semiconductor circuit boards, nine BGL cartridges, iron pellets, soldering wire, Naxalite literature, medicines, codex wire (20 cm) with 10 knots, antenna equipment
The items seized from the Metaguda camp are two 12-bore rifles, a country-made rifle, knotted cordex wire (.5 metre), a safety fuse, two BGL rounds, 10 cartridges, six local detonators, 100 grams of gunpowder, a country-made bomb, two ammunition pouches, a combat saddle, 50 iron angles, a steel pipe (two feet), 30 U-type iron angles, 20 electric sockets, a pair of civil dress, one bedsheet, one Naxalite flag, a mixer jar and 10 kg of nuts and bolts.
