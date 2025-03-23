ETV Bharat / bharat

Huge Cache Of Hidden Weapons And Explosives Seized From Sukma

Sukma: A cache of weapons and explosives was unearthed in two separate actions by a joint team to bust Maoist hideouts in Sukma of the Bastar district in Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The team comprised personnel from the district police, CRPF and Cobra Battalion.

"Security forces have raided the Markanguda and Metaguda forest areas and recovered large amounts of weapons and explosives hidden by the Maoists. The recovered material includes Bharmar guns, BGL cells, explosives and other deadly weapons," Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said, confirming the action, taken under the Naxal eradication campaign.

Naxalites had amassed the explosives to target security forces during patrolling in the area but their plans were foiled with this action, he said.