Huge Cache Of Arms Aand Ammunition Recovered From Manipur

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation in Khengmol, recovering a 9 mm pistol, five rifles, and five improvised mortars based on intelligence.

Published : 2 hours ago

The troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in Manipur successfully recovered 18 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores across Churachandpur, Kakching and Thoubal districts of Manipur in the last 72 hours.
Guwahati: The troops of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in Manipur successfully recovered 18 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores across Churachandpur, Kakching and Thoubal districts of Manipur in the last 72 hours.

A statement issued by the Indian Army said this on Monday adding that the recovered arms and ammunition include 9 mm pistols, single-barrel rifles, improvised heavy mortars, machine guns and hand grenades. The Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation within the Khengmol area of Sangaikot Sensitive Zone and recovered one 9 mm pistol, five single-barrel rifles and five improvised heavy mortars, it said adding that another raid was carried out at Kakching District by Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police while following a specific intelligence tip-off.

The raid led to the recovery of three carbines, machine guns, a 9 mm pistol, two single-barrel rifles, hand grenades and warlike stores.

"On Sunday, an intelligence-based operation in Singtom village, Kakching District, resulted in the recovery of one sten machine carbine, One 9mm Pistol(Country Made), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores," the statement issued by the Indian Army said.

The statement said that a raid was also conducted in Thoubal District which resulted in the recovery of a carbine machine gun, a 32 mm pistol, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores. "All the recovered weapons and warlike stores have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

The troubled state in India's northeast has been on the boil since May last year over violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has led to the killing of 220 civilians so far. The violence between the two communities has also displaced over 65000 people from both communities.

