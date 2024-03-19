'When Modi Guarantee Didn't Work': Fake News Drives Hubballi Women to Throng Post Offices

Fake News Drives Hubballi Women to Throng Post Offices

Hubballi (Karnataka): The Lok Sabha election heat is rising in the Karnataka state. It is common for political parties to use various allurements to attract voters. Accordingly, a rumor spread that Rs 3,000 would be deposited to the women of BPL card families who opened a savings account in the postal department under the central government's Modi guarantee scheme. Following this, and women were seen flocking to the post offices in the city.

Women have been lining up in front of various post offices in the city since 8 am. In many places, including the main post office Gokul Road on Station Road, queues of women were seen till 8 pm.

There is a similar atmosphere in front of Halehuballi, Girinchala, Udjayanagar, Navanagar, and Traffic Island sub-post offices. Some miscreants have spread false news that if women open a Modi account in the post office, they will deposit three thousand rupees every three months. Believing in it, women have started gathering in front of post offices since morning. Notices are pasted in front of post offices, telling them not to believe fake news, but still, they thronged the post offices.

In this regard, Senior Postmaster M Kumaraswamy responded, "The women came to the post office believing the fake news. There is no such scheme in our post office. This fake news has no connection with the post office schemes. We have requested the public not to listen to the fake news. However, women are not listening. We have no connection with this."