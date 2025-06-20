ETV Bharat / bharat

HPCL’s Rs 2,000 Cr Push For 24 New CBG Plants To Power India’s Green Energy Drive

HPCL plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up 24 new compressed biogas (CBG) plants, with two already operational. ( Etv Bharat )

Meerut: SATAT, a major bet by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on transforming organic waste into clean-burning biofuel. Under SATAT, the Indian oil marketing companies like HPCL, BPCL and IOCL are calling on entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants since its inception on 1st October 2018. The bio-fuel is made by capturing methane from biomass, purifying the methane and compressing it, and then it becomes a bio-fuel for vehicles and cooking at home. There are already 106 CBG plants commissioned, and 82 facilities are now under construction; SATAT is no longer aspirational, it is operational.

"SATAT provides an opportunity to combine sustainability, circular economy, rural jobs, and clean air," said Vikas Singh, a Director in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), at the event. “We want to aim for this credible alternative to traditional gas supplies of all sorts."

The ambition is audacious

Increase the domestic CBG blend in CNG and PNG supplies from 1% now to 5% by 2029. This increase is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which currently contributes 50% of domestic demand, and will help decrease carbon emissions to align with India's net-zero ambitions by 2070.

Biogas in Action: The HPCL Blueprint

HPCL is one of the major players propelling the CBG movement forward. According to Mohit Dhawan, head of HPCL’s renewable energy arm, the company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore (about $ 231 million) over the next two to three years to establish 24 new CBG plants. Two are already operational.

“Each of these plants will have a capacity to produce 10–15 tonnes of biogas daily using agricultural residue, cattle dung, municipal waste, and sewage water,” Dhawan explained.

Currently, HPCL operates facilities with a combined production capacity of 106 tonnes per day (TPD). The 82 upcoming plants will each add approximately 6.5 TPD on average, pushing daily output well beyond 600 TPD in the next three years. Importantly, these numbers translate into massive reductions in crop burning and greenhouse gas emissions.

“In Haryana alone, 20 of our plants are effectively using stubble that would otherwise be burnt,” an HPCL official said. “It’s a classic case of turning a problem into a resource.”

Inside the Tech: Turning Biomass into Fuel

CBG production involves anaerobic digestion of biomass to generate raw biogas, which is then cleaned and enriched to 97–98% methane purity, comparable to commercial natural gas. This purified gas can be directly injected into city gas distribution (CGD) pipelines, used to power vehicles, or piped into homes for cooking.

The by-products, fermented organic manure (FOM) and liquid slurry, are rich in nutrients and serve as an excellent replacement for chemical fertilisers. According to Arun Jaggi, Director of Circle CBG, “This is not just about energy. It’s about rejuvenating soil, reducing pollution, and creating wealth from waste.”

HPCL’s model relies on two key distribution strategies

CGD Integration: CBG is pumped into city pipelines under offtake agreements with gas distributors.

Retail Dispensing: Select fuel stations have been upgraded to dispense CBG directly to vehicles.

HPCL hailed Uttar Pradesh’s role as a frontrunner in the CBG mission. The state already hosts 22 operational plants, with 24 more under construction. Punjab, another high-potential region, has 16 running units and plans for 25 more.

“Meerut and western UP are central to our expansion,” said Dhawan. “We’re leveraging the proximity to sugar mills and agricultural hubs to source raw material like pressmud and crop residues.”

The company noted that one CBG plant typically requires 5–10 acres of land and a capital outlay of ₹15–20 crore. To reduce the burden on entrepreneurs, stamp duty waivers and subsidies under central schemes like BAM (for machinery) and DPI (for pipelines) have been introduced.

Market Economics: A Green Fuel that Makes Sense

On average, the cost of producing CBG stands at ₹40–42 per kg. The selling price, however, ranges from Rs 70 to Rs 78 per kg, depending on input and logistics costs. This margin, though currently supported by government subsidies, makes the business viable and scalable.