HPCL’s Rs 2,000 Cr Push For 24 New CBG Plants To Power India’s Green Energy Drive

Meerut: SATAT, a major bet by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on transforming organic waste into clean-burning biofuel. Under SATAT, the Indian oil marketing companies like HPCL, BPCL and IOCL are calling on entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants since its inception on 1st October 2018. The bio-fuel is made by capturing methane from biomass, purifying the methane and compressing it, and then it becomes a bio-fuel for vehicles and cooking at home. There are already 106 CBG plants commissioned, and 82 facilities are now under construction; SATAT is no longer aspirational, it is operational.
"SATAT provides an opportunity to combine sustainability, circular economy, rural jobs, and clean air," said Vikas Singh, a Director in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), at the event. “We want to aim for this credible alternative to traditional gas supplies of all sorts."
The ambition is audacious
Increase the domestic CBG blend in CNG and PNG supplies from 1% now to 5% by 2029. This increase is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which currently contributes 50% of domestic demand, and will help decrease carbon emissions to align with India's net-zero ambitions by 2070.
Biogas in Action: The HPCL Blueprint
HPCL is one of the major players propelling the CBG movement forward. According to Mohit Dhawan, head of HPCL’s renewable energy arm, the company plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore (about $ 231 million) over the next two to three years to establish 24 new CBG plants. Two are already operational.
“Each of these plants will have a capacity to produce 10–15 tonnes of biogas daily using agricultural residue, cattle dung, municipal waste, and sewage water,” Dhawan explained.
Currently, HPCL operates facilities with a combined production capacity of 106 tonnes per day (TPD). The 82 upcoming plants will each add approximately 6.5 TPD on average, pushing daily output well beyond 600 TPD in the next three years. Importantly, these numbers translate into massive reductions in crop burning and greenhouse gas emissions.
“In Haryana alone, 20 of our plants are effectively using stubble that would otherwise be burnt,” an HPCL official said. “It’s a classic case of turning a problem into a resource.”
Inside the Tech: Turning Biomass into Fuel
CBG production involves anaerobic digestion of biomass to generate raw biogas, which is then cleaned and enriched to 97–98% methane purity, comparable to commercial natural gas. This purified gas can be directly injected into city gas distribution (CGD) pipelines, used to power vehicles, or piped into homes for cooking.
The by-products, fermented organic manure (FOM) and liquid slurry, are rich in nutrients and serve as an excellent replacement for chemical fertilisers. According to Arun Jaggi, Director of Circle CBG, “This is not just about energy. It’s about rejuvenating soil, reducing pollution, and creating wealth from waste.”
HPCL’s model relies on two key distribution strategies
CGD Integration: CBG is pumped into city pipelines under offtake agreements with gas distributors.
Retail Dispensing: Select fuel stations have been upgraded to dispense CBG directly to vehicles.
HPCL hailed Uttar Pradesh’s role as a frontrunner in the CBG mission. The state already hosts 22 operational plants, with 24 more under construction. Punjab, another high-potential region, has 16 running units and plans for 25 more.
“Meerut and western UP are central to our expansion,” said Dhawan. “We’re leveraging the proximity to sugar mills and agricultural hubs to source raw material like pressmud and crop residues.”
The company noted that one CBG plant typically requires 5–10 acres of land and a capital outlay of ₹15–20 crore. To reduce the burden on entrepreneurs, stamp duty waivers and subsidies under central schemes like BAM (for machinery) and DPI (for pipelines) have been introduced.
Market Economics: A Green Fuel that Makes Sense
On average, the cost of producing CBG stands at ₹40–42 per kg. The selling price, however, ranges from Rs 70 to Rs 78 per kg, depending on input and logistics costs. This margin, though currently supported by government subsidies, makes the business viable and scalable.
HPCL noted that the ecosystem has recorded a 117% year-on-year growth in production and sales. Last year alone, 42,000 tonnes of CBG were sold across India through 349 retail outlets and CGD networks in 64 geographical zones.
As demand rises from vehicles, industries, and households, the revenue potential will only increase. Operators can also monetise bio-manure, earn carbon credits, and sell recovered CO₂ and sulfur for industrial uses.
National Targets and the Global Context
India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer and among the top greenhouse gas emitters. Natural gas currently accounts for only 6% of the country’s energy mix, far below the global average. The government wants to raise this to 15% by 2030.
Vikas Singh of MoPNG said, “India uses around 28 million standard cubic meters of gas daily for transport and cooking. By 2029, this figure will grow to 44 MMSCMD. CBG can bridge this gap with a domestic, renewable source.”
He emphasised that public sector units (PSUs) are expected to set up 195 of the 480 CBG plants required by 2029. “This is not a pilot, it’s a movement,” Singh said.
The initiative also aligns with India’s pledges at the UN Climate Conference (COP26), including cutting projected emissions by 1 billion tonnes and achieving net-zero by 2070.
Ground-Level Impact: Farmers and Entrepreneurs
Perhaps the most transformative impact of the CBG ecosystem is at the grassroots. Farmers now find value in agricultural waste. Cow shelters and gaushalas are emerging as feedstock providers. Rural youth are becoming plant operators and technicians.
“We are witnessing a silent revolution,” said Mohit Dhawan. “Villages that once saw waste as a liability are now seeing it as a resource.”
In Punjab, for instance, the government has identified land for new plants aimed at tackling stubble burning. Experts believe that if the 25 proposed units come up, the annual air quality crisis in Delhi and surrounding regions could ease substantially.
The HPCL event also heard from stakeholders like Vikas Singh (MoPNG) and Arun Jaggi, who called for more participation from private players and local bodies.
“This is a win-win. Farmers earn, cities breathe easier, and India saves on costly imports,” Jaggi said.
Challenges Ahead
Despite impressive strides, hurdles remain. Feedstock logistics, land acquisition, seasonal availability of raw materials, and lack of awareness among local entrepreneurs are key challenges.
According to HPCL officials, there are also aggregation issues, especially for biomass feedstocks, which are more geographically dispersed. Other stakeholders expressed the need for standard pricing norms and cemented offtake contracts to create more certainty for investors.
There is also the technology problem: biogas power generation is at a very nascent stage, and most producers want to sell purified gas instead of using it to generate electricity, for a better return.
"We need scale, policy support and patience," said one senior HPCL executive, "but we have made a start. With standardised pricing, clear offtake models, and capital support, we are on the path to a green energy revolution,” said an HPCL spokesperson.
