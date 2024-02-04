HP: Rescue Operation Continues after Blaze Erupts in Perfume Factory; 4 still missing

Baddi (Himachal Pradesh): The rescue operation has entered the third day after a fire broke out in the NR Aroma Factory, which manufactures perfumes and cosmetics, in Jharmajri, Baddi, on Friday.

The blaze inside the industry has still not been extinguished. It is understood that the building has been completely damaged, but still, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force personnel are engaged in the search for four missing people.

A total of five people have died in the blaze. So far 30 people have been rescued, of which one succumbed to injuries during treatment and the remaining 29 are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

On Saturday, NDRF personnel recovered four bodies from the factory. Officials said due to the presence of chemicals and other things in the factory, sparks of fire are still there inside the factory and the smoke is rising.

Director Forensic Dr Meenakshi, who reached the spot, said that currently NDRF personnel are forbidden to go inside. "We are collecting evidence through photographs and videography and an investigation is being done regarding the source of the fire," added Dr Meenakshi.

Dr Meenakshi added that four bodies recovered from the factory have been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, according to the information received, a Solan police team has been sent to arrest the company owner.

"The manager of the company was arrested on Saturday. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a probe is underway. Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner is also investigating the incident and he will give his report," sources added.

"Despite bad weather, NDRF, SDRF, police and home guard personnel are engaged in the rescue operation for the third day," sources added.

So far State Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil, CPS Ramkumar Chaudhary, DGP Sanjay Kundu and others have visited the spot regarding the matter. The government has said that it will provide all possible relief to the affected people.