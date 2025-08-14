HP Man Booked For Pronouncing Triple Talaq From Hospital Bed

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): A man has been booked for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife from the hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. Currently, Police Station Balh is probing into the matter.

It is learnt that following the death of his first husband, Shabnam Parveen was married to his brother Sadiq Mohammad in Jhajhail of Sarkaghat subdivision. However, after some time, Sadiq, a drug addict with violent behaviour, allegedly started beating Sabnam. Tired of Sadiq's repeated physical abuse, Shabnam filed a police complaint, and the case is pending with the Sundarnagar Court.

Sabanam has two children from her first marriage and one daughter from the second. In her complaint to the police, Shabnam said, "After being hit by a vehicle on August 5, Siddique was admitted to Nerchowk Medical College for treatment. I went to the hospital with food on August 11, hoping that our relationship would be saved. But my husband gave me triple talaq from the hospital bed. How will I manage myself and my children?"

DSP (headquarters) Dinesh Kumar said a case has been registered in Police Station Balh on the woman's complaint, and further investigation is going on.

The Centre passed a law in 2019, declaring triple talaq as illegal in India. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act, 2019, there is also a provision of punishment for pronouncing triple talaq.

Advocate Akash Sharma said, "Triple Talaq is illegal in India from August 1, 2019, and any form of it, whether verbal or in writing or in any other way, is illegal. Giving triple talaq will be considered a violation of the act, and the husband can be punished with both three years of imprisonment and a fine."