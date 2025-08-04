ETV Bharat / bharat

'Howdy Modi, Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar:' Cong Taunts Modi-Trump Bromance, Foreign Policy Optics

New Delhi: Amid Trump's fresh tariff hike threat, Congress on Monday dug up old scenes of the Modi-Trump 'bromance' from "Howdy Modi to Namaste Trump" to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.With the former US president accusing India of profiteering off Russian oil, the opposition said this is the cost of turning foreign policy into a “headline game”.

The opposition party said this is what happens when "foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest".The Congress' attack came after Trump on Monday said he will "substantially" raise US tariffs on New Delhi, accusing it of buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it for big profits.

Last week, the Trump administration slapped a 25 per cent duty on all Indian goods. The US president also announced a penalty for buying "vast majority" of Russian military equipment and crude oil, but no mention was made in the notification.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump. So much for Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar. So much for BJP MPs hailing Narendra Modi as India's trumpcard." "Despite all the hugs, all the handshakes, all the high-decibel bromance, 'My friend Dolaand' has delivered yet another jolt," he said in a swipe at the government.

"What has come of the much-vaunted front-row seat for our EAM at his inauguration? Or for the PM being one of the first to land at the White House?" Ramesh further asked.

"Tariffs are being slapped. Negotiations are going nowhere. But Asim Munir, the man whose invective was the backdrop for the Pahalgam terror attacks, gets lunch at the White House," the Congress leader said.

This is what happens when foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest, Ramesh said.