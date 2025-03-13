ETV Bharat / bharat

Mosques Covered, Processions Rescheduled: How Uttar Pradesh Is Managing The Unique Holi-Ramadan Friday Overlap

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a detailed advisory on the eve of Holi as the festival of colours and major religious observance of Muslims, the second Friday of Ramadan, fall on the same day.

Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has set some guidelines for the state police officials to maintain law and order in the most populous state of this country. He has shot a letter to all zonal Additional DGs, Inspector Generals (IGs), Deputy IGs, and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and SPs to ensure public safety and effective policing across the state during the celebrations.

The DGP has instructed the top police officials that the public must refrain from introducing any new practice during Holi celebrations, which may lead to disturbance. They have been asked to ensure security in sensitive areas for Holika Dahan

“A quick response team (QRT) is formed in every district to handle any emergency. Police officials and local administration have already started holding meetings with religious heads and community leaders to establish harmony in sensitive areas,” To handle any emergency,” the advisory said.

The strict guidelines and vigil came in the wake of the Sambhal riots during Holi last year.

Meanwhile, the time for Friday prayers has been rescheduled after 2 pm at several mosques on an appeal by Muslim clerics across the state. “We have issued an advisory regarding the Friday prayer timings to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience. Eidgah Aishbagh, along with other mosques, has adjusted the prayer timing to 2 PM or later,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid, President of the Islamic Centre of India.

Similarly, the Holika Utsav Committee in Lucknow has rescheduled the Holi procession, which traditionally starts at 10 am and concludes at 2 pm. This year, the procession will start at 9 am and conclude by 12:30 pm to ensure Friday prayers go peacefully.

Meanwhile, several mosques in the state have been covered with tarpaulin ahead of Holi celebrations on the instructions of senior police officials and community leaders.