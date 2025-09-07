ETV Bharat / bharat

How To Protect Livestock In Flood-Hit Areas: Punjab's Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University Issues Key Guidelines

Ludhiana: Amid the flood situation in Punjab, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has issued detailed guidelines to help dairy and livestock farmers protect their animals.

Floods have severely disrupted normal life across the state, with thousands of cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs and poultry facing increasing risk of disease outbreaks.

A university expert said that cleaning and rebuilding animal sheds was essential once the floodwater receded. “Farmers should remove silt and wash animals and shelters thoroughly with recommended chemicals,” said a GADVASU expert.

He said that the Animal Husbandry Department was setting up relief camps to provide fodder and basic care for stranded animals.

Disease risks in flood-hit areas

According to the university experts, livestock in flooded areas face multiple threats, including diseases like hoof damage and rot from prolonged exposure to wet conditions, fever due to flies and mosquitoes, and stress-related strangulation and paralysis. The contaminated floodwater also led to babesiosis, salmonella, E. coli, tetanus, leptospirosis, miscarriages and jaundice.

“To prevent these diseases, water quality must be checked, and drinking water for young animals should be boiled and cooled first,” they advised.

Preventive measures