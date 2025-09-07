ETV Bharat / bharat

How To Protect Livestock In Flood-Hit Areas: Punjab's Guru Angad Dev Veterinary University Issues Key Guidelines

University experts said the livestock in flooded areas face multiple threats like hoof rot, fever due to flies and mosquitoes and stress-related strangulation and paralysis.

Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST

Ludhiana: Amid the flood situation in Punjab, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has issued detailed guidelines to help dairy and livestock farmers protect their animals.

Floods have severely disrupted normal life across the state, with thousands of cattle, buffaloes, goats, sheep, pigs and poultry facing increasing risk of disease outbreaks.

A university expert said that cleaning and rebuilding animal sheds was essential once the floodwater receded. “Farmers should remove silt and wash animals and shelters thoroughly with recommended chemicals,” said a GADVASU expert.

He said that the Animal Husbandry Department was setting up relief camps to provide fodder and basic care for stranded animals.

Disease risks in flood-hit areas

According to the university experts, livestock in flooded areas face multiple threats, including diseases like hoof damage and rot from prolonged exposure to wet conditions, fever due to flies and mosquitoes, and stress-related strangulation and paralysis. The contaminated floodwater also led to babesiosis, salmonella, E. coli, tetanus, leptospirosis, miscarriages and jaundice.

“To prevent these diseases, water quality must be checked, and drinking water for young animals should be boiled and cooled first,” they advised.

Preventive measures

Dr Ravinder Singh Grewal, Director of Extension Education at the GADVASU, advised that farmers should shift their animals to clean and safer areas wherever possible. “Three-day fever due to flies and mosquitoes is very common. Vaccination at the local level is extremely important to protect animals. Medicines must be given only on veterinary advice,” he said.

Dr Grewal also recommends that farmers take extra care of the respiration, feed and fodder of their animals. “Increased humidity can cause haemorrhagic septicaemia and mastitis. After milking, teats should be dipped in a 3:1 solution of betadine and glycerin,” he said.

Farmers are also advised to keep feed dry and elevated to prevent mould toxicity. “Use vitamin supplements and mineral mixtures to boost immunity.”

About fodder management, shortages can be mitigated by treating one quintal of paddy straw with 30 litres of water, 3 kg of jaggery, and one kg of urea before feeding, according to experts.

Special care for goats

The advisory by GADVASU noted that goats are particularly vulnerable, as continuous moisture can cause rashes and skin infections.

“Floors of goat sheds and pens should be kept dry. If goats have not been vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease and haemorrhagic septicaemia, a combined vaccine can be administered under specialist supervision, and do not vaccinate sick animals,” the advisory noted. “Farmers are urged to observe the mucous membranes of the eyes—if pale or yellow, immediate veterinary care is needed.”

As per the official estimate, Punjab had the following livestock numbers in 2019.

Cows: 2.47 million (Punjab); 192.52 million (India); Buffaloes: 3.5 million (Punjab); 109.85 million (India); Goats: 4.2 million (Punjab); 148.88 million (India); Sheep: 80,000 (Punjab); 74.26 million (India); Pigs: 50,000 (Punjab)

