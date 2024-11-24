How Security Forces Busted A Militant Hideout And Unearthed Arms And Ammunition From It In J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla: Security forces have busted a militant hideout and unearthed arms and ammunition from it during the investigation of a militancy case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police spokesperson said.
As per the spokesperson, the hideout was busted at Kunzer area of Baramulla region on Saturday.
It is understood that acting on credible leads generated during the investigation of case FIR No 150/2024 of PS Magam, a joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining village Malwa, jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police and 62 RR. During the search operation in the forest area, one terrorist hideout was busted and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, police said.
Police alongwith Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Kunzer area of district Baramulla and recovered incriminating material. 1/4@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice @DIGBaramulla @Gurinderpal_IPS pic.twitter.com/MVPloSwhDi— Baramulla Police (بارہمولہ پولیس) (@BaramullaPolice) November 23, 2024
After seizure of the materials under the relevant provisions of law, the hideout was destroyed in-situ, it added.
The recovery of arms and ammunition and destruction of the hideout has thwarted any possible untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley, reads the statement.
Action Against Drug Peddlers
Meanwhile, District Police Baramulla attached properties of a notorious drug peddler worth Rs 1.72 crore.
A police spokesperson that Baramulla Police attached multiple properties including double storied residential houses at Chowadhi Jammu and Trikanjan Boniyar, a Tipper, Trailer, and a SUV belonging to a notorious drug peddler Rafiq Ahmad Khan alias Rafi Rafa son of Gh Hassan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar, district Baramulla.
