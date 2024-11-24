ETV Bharat / bharat

How Security Forces Busted A Militant Hideout And Unearthed Arms And Ammunition From It In J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla: Security forces have busted a militant hideout and unearthed arms and ammunition from it during the investigation of a militancy case in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police spokesperson said.

As per the spokesperson, the hideout was busted at Kunzer area of Baramulla region on Saturday.

Security Forces Busted A Militant Hideout And In J&K's Baramulla (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that acting on credible leads generated during the investigation of case FIR No 150/2024 of PS Magam, a joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining village Malwa, jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police and 62 RR. During the search operation in the forest area, one terrorist hideout was busted and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site, police said.