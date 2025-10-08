ETV Bharat / bharat

How Quickly 'Diplomatic Setbacks' Accumulate: Cong On 'US Set To Supply' Raytheon Missiles To Pak

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questions Modi government over the US reportedly set to supply Raytheon air-to-air missiles to Pakistan.

Cong On US Set To Supply Raytheon Missiles To Pakistan
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 8, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the US reportedly set to supply Raytheon air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, saying how quickly "diplomatic setbacks" accumulate.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that according to a public notification of the US Department of War on military contracts awarded on May 7, 2025, advance medium-range air-to-air missiles made by Raytheon were to be supplied to Canada, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Korea, Kuwait, Japan, Finland, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Lithuania.

However, the US Department of War's public notification on military contracts awarded on September 30, 2025, includes countries like Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Pakistan for the supply of the Raytheon air-to-air missiles, he said and shared both notifications of the US Department of War.

"How quickly the diplomatic climate changes, and how quickly diplomatic setbacks accumulate!" Ramesh said. An arms contract recently notified by the United States Department of War (DoW), formerly Department of Defence, lists Pakistan among the buyers for AIM-120 AMRAAM, Pakistani newspaper 'The Express Tribune' had reported.

"This contract involves foreign military sales to UK, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland, Australia, Romania, Qatar, Oman, Korea, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Norway, Spain, Kuwait, Finland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, Israel, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Turkey," the notification stated. It added that work on the order is expected to be completed by the end of May 2030.

