How Quickly 'Diplomatic Setbacks' Accumulate: Cong On 'US Set To Supply' Raytheon Missiles To Pak

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the US reportedly set to supply Raytheon air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, saying how quickly "diplomatic setbacks" accumulate.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that according to a public notification of the US Department of War on military contracts awarded on May 7, 2025, advance medium-range air-to-air missiles made by Raytheon were to be supplied to Canada, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Korea, Kuwait, Japan, Finland, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Lithuania.

However, the US Department of War's public notification on military contracts awarded on September 30, 2025, includes countries like Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Pakistan for the supply of the Raytheon air-to-air missiles, he said and shared both notifications of the US Department of War.