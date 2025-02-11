How Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy Usurped Mangalampet Reserve Forest Land Using His Unbridled Powers

Amaravati: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, a powerful and popular political figure in Andhra Pradesh, who enjoyed the number two position in the erstwhile State cabinet led by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, is in the dock as the Andhra Pradesh government is poring over the Vigilance Commission's report against the allegations of forest land being grabbed by him.

The former minister gained notoriety for the brazen misuse of power and misappropriations perpetrated with impunity during Jagan's regime. The vigilance wing of the Andhra Pradesh government, in its recent report, has indicted Peddireddi of grabbing a vast expanse of forest land to create for himself a sprawling farm having an extent of 104 acres in the Mangalampet reserve forest area in Pulicherla mandal of Chittoor district.

Only 23.69 acres of land is situated in survey numbers 295 and 296 in village limits as per the records. But, the vigilance department has unearthed that the former minister added an extent of 77.54 acres of land to create for himself a huge farm with a total extent of 104 acres.

It also stated that strong fencing was erected around the entire extent. As per the Vigilance Department's report, which was submitted recently to the Andhra Pradesh government, the YSRCP leader got the records doctored by misusing his position.

The report further stated that in the process he not only grabbed the forest land but also got a road laid to the said farm with government funds.

Eenadu exposed the former minister in its exclusive report published on January 29. It presented all the evidence pointing to the foul play by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family.

However, when contacted Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said he acquired the estate with his hard-earned money. He tried to justify his "irregular acquisition of land" by stating that the total extent of land in survey numbers 295 and 296 was 75.74 acres and it was pronounced by none other than the land settlement director.

He also claimed that the same was also mentioned in the forest gazette of the year 1968. He also showed some papers to defend himself.

However, the vigilance department presented seven pieces of evidence to prove that Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had grabbed forest land in the Mangalampet forest area.

The vigilance officers studied the Revenue Department website's digital history, RoR, Encumberance Certificates, registered sale deeds, mutation history, drone photographs and Google Earth timeline photos. The vigilance officers did extensive field research too. According to the Vigilance Department, while the original total extent of land in the said two survey numbers was only 23.69 acres, the registered sale deeds executed in favour of Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his family showed the extent of land as 45.80 acres. According to the Webland website of the Andhra Pradesh government, the extent was 77.54 acres. The 10-1 Adangal of the land presented the extent as 86.65 acres. However, as per the Vigilance Department, at the field level, a total of 104 acres of land has been fenced.

The 7 Evidence Presented By the Vigilance Department:

Fair Adangal Falsehood stated in the election affidavit: Peddireddi and his son Mithun Reddy in their election affidavit have stated that they owned an extent of 75.74 acres of land in survey numbers 295 and 296 in the said village limits. As per the land survey conducted between 1905 and 1920, the extent of land in survey number 295 was 17.69 acres and the extent in survey number 296 was six acres. Together it comes to 23.69 acres. As per the original government records, the nature of the land as dry land.

The sale deed registered in Pakala Sub-Registrar's office: 45.80 acres has been mentioned in the registered sale deed in the Pakala Sub-Registrat's office. However, the real extent of land existing in survey numbers 295 and 296 was 23.69 acres. Peddireddi and his kin got a sale deed registered mentioning the extent of land in the said survey numbers as 45.80 acres. The two survey numbers were subjected to subdivision it was shown, which they said, resulted in the addition of land to the survey numbers. According to registered document number 2346/2000, Peddireddi Lakshmi Devi purchased 15 acres of land in survey number 295/1A from one Desireddi Mangamma on December 29, 2000. According to registered document number 2347/2000, Peddireddi Indiramma purchased 10.80 acres of land from Desireddi Sriramulu Reddy on December 29, 2000. Peddireddi Mithun Reddy purchased 10 acres of land situated in survey number 295/1c on January 1, 2001 from Desireddi Chenga Reddy. This was registered through a sale deed numbered 2/2001. While originally there was only 17.69 acres of land in survey number 295, Peddireddi and his family acquired 36.69 acres of land from the same number. That means an additional 19 acres of land was shown in the same survey number. There was only six acres of land in survey number 296. However according to the sale deed numbered 2/2001 registered on January 1, 2001, Peddireddi Indiramma purchased 9.11 acres of land from one Desireddi Sarveshwara Reddy. That means 3.11 acres of land in addition to the original extent was registered in survey number 296. According to the Vigilance Department, 45.8 extents of land jacked up to 77.54 on the Webland website

The Webland portal maintained by the Revenue Department: Peddireddi, who got 45.80 acres of land registered from survey numbers 295 and 296, in which only 23.69 acres of land was present originally, got the total extent of land in the name of his family members mentioned as 77.54 acres in the revenue department's official website. Peddireddi and his kin got the extent of land owned by themselves jacked up in the revenue department's official website. This means they made the website earmark an additional 53.65 acres in their names.

10-1 Adangal Forest land claimed as ancestral land: According to 10-1 Adangal, 77.54 acres of land was in the hands of Peddireddi and his family. 40.91 acres of this were shown as land purchased. The remaining land was shown in the categories of ancestral land, bequeathed land or owned land. The registered sale deeds state that the total land purchased was 45.80 acres. But, the 10-1 Adangal (a revenue document) shows that the family purchased 40.9 acres. The remaining land was shown as ancestral. According to the village map of Mangalampet village, survey numbers 295 and 296 are located 3 kilometres away from the village on the south-eastern side. The land in the two survey numbers is situated at two different locations. It is surrounded by the protected forest area.

Google Earth Map Shows 86.65 acres have been grabbed: The Google Earth maps and the maps prepared by the officers after the field visit show that the Peddireddi family has erected fencing around 104 acres of land while the actual extent of land in survey numbers 295 and 296 is only 23.69 acres. A team of vigilance officers inspected the land with the help of forest officials and 'panchayat' surveyor. When seen with the help of Google Earth coordinates, the fencing was around 104 acres of land. But, the 10-1 Adangal shows that the extent of the land was 86.65 acres. That means 62.96 acres of land in addition to the 23.69 acres that was there in the survey numbers was being claimed by the family. It is certain that Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and his kin have resorted to misuse of power. According to the fair Adangal, the extent of land in the two survey numbers was only 23.69 acres. But in the registered sale deed, the extent was shown as 45.80 acres. The 10-1 Adangal shows the extent as 86.65 acres. Fencing was erected around 104 acres of land. That means they have occupied 86.65 acres of forest land. A factual verification on the ground clearly shows that the land has been grabbed. The forest and revenue officials, who were expected to protect the government land remained mute spectators to the land grabbing by Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Blacktop road in forest land: Village panchayat pressurised to lay the road. According to Gazette number 1195 dated August 18, 2022, a five km long permanent road was laid from Gangammagudi near Mangalampet-Kothapet village to Yeukadoonipenta ST colony. Political influence was used to get a resolution passed to that effect by the Nannuvaripalle village panchayat under whose purview the area comes. Taking advantage of this resolution a black top road was laid with public money to reach a private estate.