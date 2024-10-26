How Newly Inducted Ator Armoured Vehicles, Robotic Mules Will Help The Indian Army Fight Militants In J&K

Jammu: Amid the fresh spurt in militant attacks on the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army on Friday held a military weapon and equipment display showcasing a new range of sophisticated artillery, state of the art armoured vehicles and robotic mules.

The weapon and equipment display was organised on the sidelines of the raising inaugural function of 4 new NCC units at Udhampur army headquarters by Northern Command.

The weapon and equipment display presents a wide range of small arms, RPGL, armored vehicles, drones, robotic mules, armor vehicles, and armor vehicles.

Military weapon and equipment display in Udhampur (ETV Bharat)

The robotic mule and Ator four-wheeler vehicles attracted the visitors leaving them in awe of the military prowess of the Indian Army.

According to the information received on ground zero at the arms ammunition display by the ETV Bharat team about the robotic mule and Ator vehicles, the Indian Army has inducted Robotic Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULE) for use in high-altitude areas, as the robots can climb stairs and hills and can carry over a 15 kg payload.

Newly inducted robotic mule at military weapon and equipment display in Udhampur (ETV Bharat)

While providing more details about the robotic mule, the defense officials said that it can move through and inside rivers and is equipped with electro-optics and infrared technology for object recognition. The robotic mule is durable which will help the Indian army enhance surveillance capabilities without risking human lives and to ensure critical supplies reach front-line soldiers.

The Special Mobility Vehicle (SMV) Ator, which was recently inducted in the Indian army, was also displayed at the event. The four-wheeler all-terrain steering-less vehicle has the ability to go anywhere, be it dense forests, shaky grounds, gravel, peat, marsh, swamps, snow, ice, lakes, or rivers, said the defense officials.

Military weapon and equipment display in Udhampur (ETV Bharat)

These vehicles are being manufactured at JSW Gecko’s newly setup manufacturing unit in Chandigarh.

The ATOR N1200 offers superior maneuverability on a variety of terrains, such as water, snow, mud, and sand. Its amphibious capabilities allow it to cross water bodies, making it very useful for operations in the north-east and Himalayan regions. The robust design and adaptability of the ATOR N1200 give it reliability in remote and challenging environments. With all these new equipment and technologies, the capabilities of the Indian Army are becoming stronger, making it more effective in its fight against terrorism, defense officials said.

Indian-made Logistics Drone The Indian Army has also included a new Indian-made logistics drone in view of the operational challenges. This drone can fly up to 10 kilometers with a load of 52 kg. It is capable of working in temperatures ranging from -20 degrees to 45 degrees. With the help of this drone, it becomes easier to deliver essential goods and weapons to inaccessible areas. Apart from this, this drone can also be used for surveillance.

The event was an endeavor by Northern Command to spread awareness among the people and NCC cadets about the culture, ethos, and combat profile of the Indian Army.