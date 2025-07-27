How Katra-Srinagar Line Has Led To Better Tracks And Faster Coach Overhauling In Kashmir

New Delhi: While Vande Bharat Express train between Katra and Srinagar has become an important mode of transportation on this route, opening of this line has also made a fundamental change in the ability to maintain rail tracks and overhaul bogies in Kashmir valley.

The railway link has enabled movement of track maintenance machines to the valley and maintenance is now being done with modern machines, unlike manual maintenance earlier, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday, adding "this is leading to significant improvement in track quality".

The ministry said the upgradation works of passenger coaches in Kashmir will be completed by August 31, 2025. "All rakes in service will be renovated and upgraded within this timeframe," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project with Chenab and Anji bridges on June 6 2025. It was a historic milestone in establishing connectivity between the Kashmir valley and Jammu.

Increased deployment of track machines

To strengthen track maintenance activities in the Kashmir valley, several machines have been deployed. They include a Tamping Machine, deployed early June 2025, which packs the stone chips under the tracks to ensure proper alignment and stability of the tracks. "It has so far tamped approximately 88 km of track in the valley. This has improved the ballast cushion and will make the ride smooth," the ministry said.

Tamping machine working in valley section (Railway Ministry)

In addition, two Ballast Cleaning Machines (BCMs) have also been deployed. Ballast is the stone chip collection on tracks. It provides support to railway. Cleaner ballast leads to safer operation. "These machines are working in tandem and have deep-screened around 11.5 km track, the ministry said.

Ballast Cleaning Machine working in valley section (Railway Ministry)

Two additional BCMs were sent to the valley in July 2025 and these machines have undertaken deep screening and have executed approximately 2.5 km of track, it added.

To supplement the tamping and deep screening work by recoupment of ballast, 17 ballast rakes were sent and unloaded in Kashmir valley tracks from ballast depots at Kathua, Qazigund, Madhopur and Jind.

"Consequently, 19,000 cu m of ballasting was done," the ministry said.

Track Recording Car (TRC) and Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) runs were also conducted in June, 2025 and July, 2025 respectively. "The track quality has been assessed and track stretches requiring attention have been identified. All these works have significantly improved track quality in the Kashmir valley," it added.

Track upgradation throughout the country

According to the Railway Ministry. tracks are being upgraded across the country. "By early 2025, 78% of India’s tracks have been upgraded to 110 kmph or more. This number was just 39% in 2014. This higher proportion should be seen in light of the rise in the total length of tracks in the last decade. Total length of tracks has increased to over 1 lakh km in 2025 from 79,342 km in 2014," the ministry said.

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said artificial intelligence AI will be used in detecting defects and Railways will improve the track quality by significantly upgrading the track technology and maintenance practices.

"Modern track fittings, usage of track machines, ultra sound fracture detection machines, road cum rail vehicles, and integrated track measurement machines will make our track maintenance scientific. AI will be extensively used in detecting defects. These technological changes will substantially improve the working conditions for track maintenance staff," Vaishnaw said.

New era of passenger coach upgradation in Jammu and Kashmir

Along with track upgradation, a paradigm shift, according to Railways Ministry, has happened in the maintenance and upgradation of passenger coaches in Jammu and Kashmir. Till the opening of Jammu-Srinagar rail link, there was no rail connectivity of Kashmir valley with the rest of the Indian Railway network. The DEMU/MEMU rakes in Kashmir valley could not be brought to the workshop for periodic maintenance and upgradation.

Upgraded MEMU rake (Railway Ministry)

Periodic Overhauling (POH) was being done by transporting bogies from Budgam to Lucknow on road trailers. "This was sub-optimal. For the first time, rakes from the valley have been brought to Lucknow through rail for POH. The condition of all the rakes in Budgam is being improved in a timebound manner," the ministry said.

Upgraded MEMU rake (Railway Ministry)

Following rakes are undergoing maintenance and upgradation, according to the ministry:

POH of one MEMU rake has been completed. The upgraded MEMU rake is now operational in the valley. POH of another MEMU rake is likely to be completed by the end of July, 2025. POH of one DEMU rake has been completed at Charbagh workshop. Another DEMU rake is undergoing POH at Charbagh workshop. It is likely to be completed by the mid of August, 2025. One more DEMU rake is undergoing renovation at Jalandhar shed. It is expected to be made operational by the end of July, 2025. Four more DEMU rakes have been planned for upgradation at Charbagh workshop and Jalandhar shed.

Details of the upgradation works