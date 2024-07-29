How Indians Are Being Duped Into Fighting Russian War

Hyderabad: Tejpal Singh, a 30-year-old youth from Punjab's Amritsar aspired to join the Indian Army or police service to serve the nation. Tragically, he ended up being killed fighting for the Russian Army early June this year.

Like Singh, there are many youth from the country who have been duped into signing up the Russian Army and fighting the Russian war that was never theirs.



A list of recent incidents when Indians died for fighting for Russia

27.01.2024: Ashvinbhai Mangukiya (23), a resident of Surat in Gujarat, who was hired as helper for the Russian Army but were forced to participate in the ongoing war, was killed.

21.02.2024: Mohammad Asfan (31) from Hyderabad, Telangana, he too was hired as helper but was killed on the battleground.

24.02.2024: A 23-year-old man, Hamil Mangukiya from Surat , Gujarat, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during its ongoing war with Ukraine, died in Russia. Mangukiya had applied for a job in Russia through an online advertisement and reached Moscow from Chennai. He was then recruited as an assistant in the Russian Army.

12.03.2024: A 30-year-old man from Amritsar Tejpal Singh was killed in the Russia-Ukraine warfront. Tejpal Singh was killed on March 12, but the family said they came to know about his death his death on June 9.

28.07.2024: A 22-year-old man from Haryana, Ravi Moun, has died on the Russian frontline, rom Matour village in the Kaithal district. According to his family members, he was forced to battle against Ukrainian forces.



Key reasons Indians are fighting for Russia's war against Ukraine

According to a report by Al Jazeera, young men from South Asia joined the Russian army in its war against Ukraine after they were promised lucrative salaries and benefits. According to the report, India is among three countries including Nepal and Sri Lanka from where men have gone to Russia to fight the war as mercenaries. The matter dates back to March, 2022 when Russian President Vladimir Putin backed the plan to allow foreign volunteers to fight for Russia.

Unemployment, big dreams and agent's cunningness are mainly responsible for some of Indian youth Joining Russia's war against Ukraine. No one has signed up willingly to fight Putin's war.



The Lure of Money

There are several Indians who have been lured to Russia with the promise of a fat salary.

Since Russia invasion of Ukraine has started, nearly 100 Indians have been recruited by the Russian Army after being duped by agents with the lure of money and a Russian passport.

Contracts signed by these recruits stipulate a “no leave or exit policy” before six months of service, with salaries amounting to ₹1.5 lakh to ₹ 2 lakh per month.

Going abroad to earn money and the status of an NRI is a symbol of success in their society.

Many Indian nationals who have left India between December 2023 and February 2024 have been recruited to the Russian Army.

They are being promised a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 initially, increasing to ₹1 lakh, and benefits like a government official card, which could lead to permanent residency in Russia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 30-40 Indians serve in the Russian army. Reports have also revealed that they are not being allowed to leave the army and return to India.



Agents Duping Gullible Youth---Modus operandi of Agents

A human trafficking network extending from New Delhi in the north to the southern state of Tamil Nadu used social media platforms and local agents to lure people to Russia by offering them lucrative jobs or admission to what the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) called "dubious private universities".

Once they reach Russia, the victims' passports were taken and they were trained in combat roles before being deployed at the front.

Many youngesters did not know that they were joining the Russian army. Youths have been lured by promises of providing jobs like drivers, cooks , security guards and housekeepers. Once they reach Russia, they are given two choices,either fight for the Russian army and fight the Ukrainians or spend 10 years in jail. Others were recruited by offering fat salary, they were first made to assist the Russian military and then ended up at war fronts.



Why Youth of Haryana and Punjab are queuing up for jobs in Russia

Punjabis and Haryanvi youths became easy targets after Canada tightened visa norms.. Many believe that a Russian stamp on their passport will facilitate entry into European countries. Rural Punjab and Haryana have the highest unemployment rates in the country.

High unemployment rates in Punjab and Haryana : Over 20,75,978 unemployed individuals in Punjab have registered with the Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development, and Training. Punjab faces significantly higher urban unemployment rates compared to the national average, with a rate of 26.33 per cent among educated youths (aged 15-29) in 2022. Haryana's unemployment rate is 8.8 per cent, with over 1,54,832 graduates and post-graduates jobless.



Sri lankan and Nepal Youth have also become victims

In South Asia not only men from India , but Nepal and Sri Lanka men have also gone to fight Russian war against Ukraine.

Nepali foreign ministry official estimated that as many as 200 Nepalis were fighting in Russia by the end of 2023.

According to Several Sri Lankans living in Russia hundreds of their compatriots were now serving Russia’s military.