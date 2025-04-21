ETV Bharat / bharat

How Indian Weather Is Shaping Up In April : Rising Temperatures, Rainfall, And Air Quality Shifts

New Delhi: As India transitions further into the summer season, weather patterns throughout the country are a mixed bag of weather systems from extreme heat waves to unseasonal precipitation to landslides. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued continuous forecasts and alerts to capture the geographic disparity and challenges for individuals in urban spaces and rural communities.

Delhi: Heat, Humidity and Cleaner Air

Delhi expects the maximum temperature to range from 40°C to 42°C this week. No heatwave alerts have been issued in the capital, but the temperatures are expected to keep rising. The authorities warn to remain cautious and stay hydrated.

The weather patterns are expected to remain relatively the same all week, barring surface winds and part cloudiness. The IMD issued a yellow alert on Monday for thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms and declared there will be a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum temperature of 26°C.

There have been short respite periods due to rainfall; however, as humidity developed, it peaked at approximately 63 per cent. The surface winds are around 10–20 km/h and are expected to continue for of the week. The capital's air quality has progressed from the 'poor' to the 'moderate' category. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 177 on Monday morning, while surrounding regions like Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad reported AQIs in the 107–110 range, considered 'moderate'.

Mumbai: Humid yet pleasant under cloudy skies

The IMD predicts that Mumbai will see a clear sky on April 21, and the temperatures to be between 26°C and 34°C. The weather is expected to be manageably warm with light winds of around 5km/h but high humidity at 75 per cent. Mumbai has had a recess period from direct sunlight due to the curtains of clouds and frequent drizzles. Despite the expected cloud curtains, there are no rain alerts as of yet. According to the IMD, the overhead clouds were due to the rainfall over areas like Vidharbha, Konkan, and Goa.

Mumbai's AQI was at 55, meaning it has landed in the 'satisfactory' range with a caution that sensitive groups should be advised against going out.