How Different Is Terror In India From Europe? A Diplomat Explains

New Delhi: The ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, said that the direct involvement of a foreign government in cross-border terrorism has made India vulnerable as the victim of terror and the country's terror experience is very distinct from the European experience of terror attacks, which have been generally perpetrated by domestically radicalised individuals or elements associated with non-state international terror groups.

Mishra said that on the broad foreign policy front, Ireland follows the European Union consensus. Europe, which has also witnessed several terrorist attacks, is generally supportive of India’s fight against terrorism. “However, there is not enough understanding of the uniquely complex security challenges faced by India where the acts of terrorism are committed by terrorist organisations funded, trained, sheltered and supported by the Pakistani military and intelligence. The direct involvement of a foreign government in cross-border terrorism makes the predicament of India as the victim of terror very distinct from the European experience of terrorist incidents which have been generally perpetrated by domestic radicalised individuals and/or elements associated with non-state international terror groups," said Mishra in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat.

He continued, "So, often European interlocutors tend to form their opinion about India’s terrorism problem based on their one-dimensional simplistic perspective." Ireland was among several countries which swiftly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheal Martin wrote on X, “Appalled by the loss of innocent lives in the attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My sympathy to the victims, their families and their loved ones. Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of India.”

Mishra said that India and Ireland have good cooperation at the multilateral fora and both the countries regularly consult each other on various issues of mutual interest and concern. Referring to Ireland's support for the permanent membership of India in the UN Security Council, Mishra said that Ireland understands the need for reforms of the UN including in the Security Council, and also sees merit in the strong case of India.

“However, Ireland has not stated explicit support for India’s permanent membership of the reformed UN Security Council,” he said. Mishra said that India-Ireland relations are driven by people-to-people ties. “In the contemporary context, India and Ireland enjoy extremely close and mutually beneficial, multi-faceted partnership driven by vibrant connectivity between the people of the two countries,” he said.

India-Ireland trade

Mishra also highlighted five major trends between the two countries in the past three years. “The overall two-way trade, including goods and services, has grown from € 4.8 billion in 2021 to about € 16 billion in 2024, almost tripling in the past three years,” he said.

According to Mishra, the size of the Indian Diaspora has grown very remarkably from around 45,000 in 2021 to over 1,00,000 in 2024. “The Indian Diaspora is now the largest non-European resident community; and is also the highest in median level of education and per capita earning. Indian professionals are playing a critical role in Ireland’s healthcare system and vibrant ICT, finance, and pharma industry,” he said.

Besides their chosen areas of professional work, the Indian Diaspora is actively engaged in the larger Irish society, enriching it in the areas of culture, crafts and creativity. There is a noticeable trend of growing engagement of the Indian community in the local political process. “In a historic first for Ireland, Baby Pereppadan, originally from Kerala, was elected Mayor of South Dublin in 2024 Local Elections, in which total 6 Councillors of Indian heritage were elected, compared to only 2 Indian-origin Councillors elected in 2019 Local Elections. Most significantly, the successful Indian candidates were elected from Constituencies in which the share of Indian voters is quite small,” added Mishra.

He said that the number of Indian students has also increased from about 4,000 per year pre-Corona period to about 13,000 Indian students inflow annually. “India has become the largest source of foreign students in Irish universities. Indian professionals are making a very significant contribution in Ireland’s robust hi-tech industries, healthcare, finance and banking, etc”, he said.

Ireland a attractive destination for Indian students

Ireland has become particularly attractive for Indian students post-Brexit and booming high-tech industry clusters of Ireland. Although the number of universities in Ireland is relatively small, they maintain very high standards, constantly striving for innovation, research and development aligned with the emerging challenges and opportunities of the European and global society and economy,” he said.

There is also a trend of Indian students and professionals launching their own start-ups and enterprises, after gaining experience in Ireland and taking advantage of the extremely conducive and facilitatory environment for innovation in Ireland.

“To give an example, recently I attended the launching of multi-grain flour (grains imported from India and freshly milled in Ireland before packaging and delivery using high tech IT tools) by Reddot Foods founded by an Indian woman entrepreneur. The product is inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi’s initiative of promotion of millet and other traditional coarse grains of India for environmental as well as health benefits. This venture is an example of the people-driven broadening and diversifying links between India and Ireland in the area of entrepreneurship and culture in the MSME segment,” said Mishra.

He said that both India and Ireland possess complementary strengths that present significant opportunities for collaboration. Ireland has transformed into a very important knowledge-driven economy, especially since the mid-60s; and India is now the 4th largest economy, world’s fastest growing major economy and third largest ecosystem of Start-ups and Unicorns, Mishra said.

“We have a multi-pronged approach to further expand and deepen India-Ireland ties. First to identify complementariness between our two countries. While there is obviously difference in scales, India and Ireland both have strengths in sectors like ICT, bio-tech and pharma, finance and fintech, agriculture and agritech, aviation, entertainment, cultural and creative industries. The significant aspect is that our strengths are not conflictual in nature but are in different niches which are complimentary. We are working to broaden the bilateral connection to explore opportunities in various provinces in India and Counties of Ireland; and also to go beyond the traditional sectors,” Mishra said.



Bilateral ties

According to the Ambassador, there are very significant untapped opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as cultural and creative industries, films, animation and gaming, development of new products rooted in vibrant local craft and artistic traditions of India and Ireland.

“There is a need for wider spread of information about opportunities existing in India and Ireland. In this context, we are leveraging the presence of Indian professionals and students from different regions of India in all Counties of Ireland for generating ground level awareness about India-Ireland collaborative opportunities. We are also actively using virtual/hybrid mode activities for sectoral exchange of views and identifying complementarities in business as well as culture,” he said.

Referring to the fact that around 44,000 Irish tourists visit India annually, and a similar number of Indian visitors go to Ireland, Mishra said, “I am encouraged that the tourist flows from both sides have recovered from the impact of Corona and gathering momentum. There is however, one major limitation of the lack of direct flight connectivity between India and Ireland. Both sides are exploring possibilities of improving air connectivity which will give a big boost to business, tourism, health tourism and general people-to-people exchanges.”

Ambassador Mishra said that Indian professionals have a significant presence in Ireland’s healthcare, IT, pharma, finance, accounting and consultancy companies. “Indian nurses particularly made a major contribution in supporting Ireland during the Corona crisis, and have generated tremendous goodwill for India all over Ireland,” he said.