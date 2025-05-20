ETV Bharat / bharat

How Did YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Shoot Videos In Restricted Border Areas? Barmer Vlogs Surface Online

Barmer: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who has been arrested on charges of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, is known for her travel vlogs under the YouTube channel ‘Travel with Joe’. had uploaded several videos around one and a half years ago, featuring areas near the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Videos of Jyoti vlogging near the Barmer border have recently surfaced on social media. In the footage, she can be seen travelling from Barmer to Munabao by train and spending a night in a rural settlement in the border region. She is also seen questioning fellow passengers about sensitive details related to the border area.

According to sources, she shot multiple videos in strategic areas near the Indo-Pak border, including Munabao, capturing local villages, border distances and other potentially sensitive information. These videos were uploaded to her channel approximately a year ago. It remains unclear whether she obtained the necessary permissions from border security authorities to film in the area.

It is important to note that outsiders require special permission to visit and shoot videos in such sensitive locations.