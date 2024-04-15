How Come Wrong-Doers Get Shelter In West Bengal?: Anurag Thakur

Darjeeling: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday raised serious questions on security and law and order situation in West Bengal, asking how people involved in terror activities and atrocities against women, get shelter here.

Union Youth, Sports and Information & Broadcasting Minister Thakur is in Bengal to campaign for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 and 26. His comments came a few days after NIA arrested two militants allegedly involved in the Bengaluru's Rameswaram cafe blast from West Bengal's Kanthi.

Thakur reached Bagdogra airport by air from Delhi today and then he went to a hotel in Sukna, where he will hold a meeting with BJP leadership and public representatives as Darjeeling will go for polls on April 26.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Thakur pointed out at the alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state and said, "There are many examples. How come those who are involved in riots, terror activities get shelter under Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal? The anti-state forces, those committing atrocities against women, involved in corruption get shelter under Mamata Banerjee govenment. A new record of corruption has been created in West Bengal. Terrorists may do wrong in West Bengal or in Bengaluru, but how come they they have got shelter in West Bengal?"

Taking a swipe at UPA government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on inflation issue, Thakur said, "I think Rahul Gandhi knows that in 2013-14 when the UPA government was in power, there was 13 percent inflation. Now a war is on in the western countries. While inflation is skyrocketing there, in India it is very much under control. During the Modi government, the poor are being taken care of. There is no shortage of crops or free medical treatment."

He further alleged that had there been a government under Rahul Gandhi then neither 'Mangalayaan' nor 'Chandrayaan' would have been successful. "What the Congress thinks about the country is exactly how the foreign countries think of us. Congress wants to destroy its own country. Why is it that Rahul Gandhi's agenda is to weaken India? Even from the opposition chair, they are talking about destroying nuclear weapons. Congress manifesto too may have a foreign hand," Thakur alleged.