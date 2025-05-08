How Climate Change Is Rewriting India's Weather Calendar

New Delhi: Climate change is gradually derailing established weather patterns across the states of India. A new report by Climate Trends, an organization that studies the impacts of climate change, reveals that something unprecedented is taking place in the context of Western Disturbances - mid-latitude storms that bring winter precipitation (rain and snow) to North India - leading to lower heatwave activity during early summer and higher snowfall activity during March and April, long considered off-peak.

Changing Timing and Activity of Western Disturbances

Western Disturbances (WDs) are storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and travel eastward delivering considerable precipitation over the Indian subcontinent, primarily in winter. Until recently, WDs were most active between November and February. Over the last four to five years, there has been a reduction in activity for WDs in January and February, but higher activity during March and April.

According to our data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 14 Western Disturbances occurred during January and February in 2025, but only 2 were active. In contrast, all 8 Western Disturbances that occurred in March and April were active.

The same trend can be observed in past years: In 2024, out of 12 WDs in January–February, only 7 were active, while 10 of 12 were active in March–April. In 2023, all 12 WDs during March–April exhibited high activities.

Dark clouds hover during the monsoon, in Mumbai (ANI)

This seasonal reversal is crucial since active WDs are ones bringing precipitation and temperatures less than normal. Accordingly, their presence in early spring is currently acting as a deterrent to early extreme heat, thereby reducing the number of heatwave days in north and northwest India.

Snowfall Peak in Spring

This explains the satellite information from ISRO- Bhuvan platform showing that snowfall over the Himalayan river basins, Indus, Ganga, and Brahmaputra, has its peak snowfall observed in March for three consecutive years. During the first week of March 2025, snow cover over the basins was as follows:

Indus Basin: 2.02 lakh sq km

Ganga Basin: approx. 53,000 sq km

Brahmaputra Basin: nearly 1 lakh sq km

These data clearly signify that heavy snowfall is observed now in March instead of the core winter months.

Implications for Heatwaves and Monsoons

The Western Disturbances are assisting in delaying and moderating the onset of summer heat. Western and northwestern India, on the other hand, are warmed from March itself due to global warming. But also because of active WDs presence in March-April, they are again able to push back the heatwave season temporarily.

Prof. A.P. Dimri, a Western Disturbance expert at IIT Delhi, explains that while WDs occur year-round, their paths traditionally moved south of the Himalayas in winter, affecting northern India. Now, their trajectories have widened, reaching central India and drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea. This is resulting in thunderstorms and unseasonal rainfall even in regions previously unaffected.

Monsoon Shifts Possible

The report also warns that this delayed winter precipitation could push the monsoon season forward. If Western Disturbances remain active into late spring, it may alter the timing and intensity of the Indian monsoon in the future.

This evolving pattern underscores the far-reaching impact of climate change on India’s weather systems and highlights the need for adaptive strategies in agriculture, water management, and disaster preparedness.

Selomi Garnaik, Climate and Energy expert at Greenpeace India told ETV Bharat, “The shift in Western Disturbances from winter to spring is not just a scientific anomaly; it’s a frontline climate justice issue. This isn’t just about weather; it’s about risk to life, livelihoods, and long-term water security. This change is amplifying springtime heat and disrupting snowfall patterns, which threatens water supplies and intensifies heat stress, especially in urban belts. For India’s millions of outdoor informal workers, street vendors, construction workers, farmers, this means longer exposure to extreme heat without adequate protections. Policy must urgently respond: heat action plans need to activate earlier, social protection schemes must expand to cover heat-related loss of income, and climate forecasts must guide planning across agriculture, labour, and health sectors.”

SN Mishra, climate expert and professor at TERI told ETV Bharat, “Climate change is manifesting in multiple ways, and one of the most discernible is the modification in the behaviour of weather systems — not just in their intensity and frequency, but also in their timing. Interestingly, the smaller the system in scale, the more noticeable these changes appear to be.

The Western Disturbances (WDs), which typically begin impacting the Indian region from late December and peak during February–March when the westerly zonal index is at its lowest, are also displaying altered characteristics under the overarching influence of climate change. Normally, their activity tapers off by April, although occasional 'Andhis' (dust storms) in northwest India during May & June are often triggered by these WDs.

This year, however, Western Disturbances have remained dormant in winter months and highly active into April & May, with an unusually expansive area of influence, covering almost two-thirds of the country for weeks at a stretch and displaying a monsoon-like pattern in their behaviour. These anomalies are significant, but it remains to be conclusively established whether this is a one-off occurrence or a reflection of broader systemic changes unfolding in response to global climate change.

What’s clear, though, is that this shifting behaviour has made forecasting more challenging for meteorologists.”