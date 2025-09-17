ETV Bharat / bharat

'How Can There Be Two Criteria Based On Gender?': SC Questions 'Arbitrariness' In Appointment Of Women Army Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned how there can be two parameters for male and female officers, who undergo the same training and postings, while hearing a plea of 13 women Army officers challenging the denial of permanent commission to them.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench expressed its discontent regarding the 'arbitrariness' in the consideration of 'criteria appointment' for Short Service Commission (SSC) women Army officers seeking permanent commission as compared to their male counterparts.

A 'criteria appointment' usually means an officer given command of a post in a difficult and hostile area or operation. During the hearing, the bench asked, “How can there be two criteria based on gender? Is there a different format for evaluating SSC women officers and male officers? Is this format different for SSC officers and those in permanent commission?"

Senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for the 13 officers along with advocate Amrita Panda, argued that her clients were aggrieved by the casual grading received despite undergoing the same training and postings as their male counterparts.

The senior counsel contended that this grading resulted from a subjective assessment conducted at a time when they were not eligible for permanent commission (PC). “Unlike male officers, whose performance was continuously assessed with PC in mind, the appellants' ACRs froze in 2019, prior to this court's ruling granting women eligibility for PC in 2020," Guruswamy submitted.

The senior counsel pointed out that among the 13 officers she represented, Lt Col Vanita Padhi was posted in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo, Lt Col Chandni Mishra was the first woman pilot in 88 countries to have flown Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Target (MEAT) and Lt. Col Geeta Sharma has also been posted in High Altitude Areas like Ladakh and Major Khim has served in Akhnoor (near Pakistan Border).