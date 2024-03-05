How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country's democracy, says Amit Shah

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how can the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country. Speaking at a `youth rally' in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, he urged the audience to vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy.

"How can the parties that promote dynastic politics (`Parivarvaad') instead of democracy within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country? Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy," the senior BJP leader said. A vote for the BJP means a vote for Bharat and making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said. "A vote for the BJP means a vote for the glorious future of the youth," he added.