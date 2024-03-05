How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country's democracy, says Amit Shah

author img

By PTI

Published : 13 minutes ago

How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country's democracy, says Amit Shah

Speaking at a youth rally in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how can the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country.

Jalgaon (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how can the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country. Speaking at a `youth rally' in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, he urged the audience to vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy.

"How can the parties that promote dynastic politics (`Parivarvaad') instead of democracy within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country? Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy," the senior BJP leader said. A vote for the BJP means a vote for Bharat and making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said. "A vote for the BJP means a vote for the glorious future of the youth," he added.

TAGGED:

Amit ShahAmit Shah on democracy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.