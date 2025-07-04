How Astronauts Sleep, Eat, Spend Time In Space? Lucknow Students Ask Shubhanshu Shukla Aboard ISS

Lucknow: From where astronauts sleep and eat to how much one needs to study to go to space, students from various schools in Lucknow asked a host of questions during an interactive session with astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla, who is currently onbroad the International Space Station (ISS).

The session was organised at the City Motessori School auditorium on Kanpur Road as part of ISRO's Vidyarthi Samvad Programme to create awareness about space programmes. Around 300 selected students experienced the live glimpse of the ISS,

With a sparkle in their eyes, class 12 students Amit, Sohail, Anuj and Priyanka, said they never imagined that they would be able to have a face-to-face interaction with an astronaut. They said this was the most special day of their lives. It was an inspiring experience that will stay with for a lifetime and awaken the dream of going to the space, they said.

During interaction, students asked Shukla how he keeps himself fit in space. To which, Shukla replied that he is able to keep himself fit through yoga and exercise. He said he had been practicing continuously for a long time due to which, he was able to adapt himself to this environment

Some students asked how he eats and drinks in space and what he does while many asked how Planet Earth, particularly India, looks from space.

The programme was kept completely confidential. Neither the media was invited nor was any prior information given about the selection of the students. The parents of the participants were clearly instructed not to make the information about this event public.