How AI Saved 5,260 Elephants In Tamil Nadu In Last 17 Months

BY S Srinivasan

Coimbatore: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based system has worked as miracle in saving elephants, who so long have been victims of train collisions in forest areas. In the Coimbatore Madhukarai area alone, 35 elephants have died after being hit by trains while crossing tracks in the last 20 years. However, AI has successfully put an end to elephant deaths.

Tracks through forest area

Trains running from Coimbatore to Kerala via Podanur and Valiyar in Tamil Nadu penetrate through dense forest areas in Madukkarai. There are two tracks in the forest area - Track A which is 2.9 km long and Track B that is 4.15 km long. On both sides of these tracks are dense forests and wild animals frequent these areas in search of water and food.

Forest and Railway Departments Hold Multiple Consultations

In view of rising incidents of elephant deaths while crossing tracks, forest and railway departments have held regular consultations on saving the lives of wild animals, particularly jumbos. In the first phase, it was decided to limit the speed of trains entering the forest areas to below 25 kmph. It was also advised that trains travelling at low speeds should continue to make a lot of noise until they crossed the forest.

An Initial Attempt That Was Not Given Up

On November 26, 2021, a big shock awaited the forest department and wildlife enthusiasts. At night, while the Mangalore-Chennai Express was passing through a dense forest area near Navakkarai, three wild elephants were killed by the train while attempting to cross the tracks. The loco pilot was able to observe the elephants interfering with the tracks but he could not control the speed of the train at that moment resulting which, three jumbos were killed. Later, the investigation revealed that the loco pilot did not abide by the norm of traveling in less than 25 kmph while traveling in dense forest areas.

Following this, the forest and railway departments took serious steps to implement a new system to monitor and warn the movement of elephants near the tracks. Tunnels were also constructed under the tracks at two places between Valayaru- Ettimadai on the B railway line for elephants to pass through.

AI Control Room

It was then that the officials decided to set up cameras with the help of AI technology to monitor the movement of wild elephants 24 hours a day. An AI control room was set up in the Madukkarai area at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore. In addition, 12 towers were set up in the forest areas and 24 AI cameras, two 360-degree rotating, were installed per tower. These were connected to the control room.

These AI cameras can detect animals coming within a radius of 150 metres from the tracks by their body temperature and movement and an alert is immediately sent to the control room. Subsequently, the alert is sent as calls and text messages to the mobile numbers of the forest department, railway officials and loco pilots of the trains on the tracks.

Solution through AI cameras

If an elephant or any other wild animal comes near the tracks, the AI ​​cameras take photographs and send information to the control room. The forest department personnel patrolling the area immediately take action to chase away the animal and at the same time, the loco pilot reduces speed. The efforts of the railway control room and the forest department were live-streamed by ETV Bharat on November 20, 2024.

Surveillance With Help Of AI Cameras

Forest officials have reported that 5,260 wild elephants have safely crossed the tracks 1,278 times in the 17 months from January 2024 to May this year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Coimbatore District Forest Officer Jayaraj said, “Iron fences have been erected on the B railway track to prevent wild elephants from coming near the railway tracks. Realising the existence of the barriers, wild elephants have started moving to the forest area on the other side through the tunnels set up under the tracks. However, in some places, when elephants stand on the tracks at night, following the warning from the AI ​​camera, we immediately go to the railway track and chase animals into the dense forest area.”