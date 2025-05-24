ETV Bharat / bharat

How Agniveers Defended India During Operation Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits Laungewala in the forward areas of the Konark Corps in the desert sector to congratulate the troops for their exemplary role during Operation Sindoor and to review the joint actions undertaken in coordination with the Indian Air Force and the Border Security Force. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: During the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' to launch precision strikes targeting terror networks inside Pakistan to avenge the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Agniveers played a key role with around 3000 such soldiers taking part in the operation.

Who Are Agniveers?

The candidate selected under the Agnipath Scheme is known as Agniveer. "The ‘Agnipath’ allows patriotic and motivated youth (17.5 years to 21 years old) to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years. The Government had launched Agnipath scheme on June 15, 2022 to recruit both male and female aspirants into ‘below the officer’s rank’ cadre of the three services for a period of four years as Agniveers.

Candidates between the age group of 17.5 to 21 years are eligible to apply for the scheme. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, the candidates after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25% of the candidates will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

Post the period of four years, at least 75% of the Agniveers will be let go after four years, which led to nationwide protests.The government in 2022 gave clarification on the prospects of Agniveers who are not selected after four years. It said that they will be given priority in CAPF, Assam Rifles and police and allied forces in several states.