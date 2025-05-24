How Agniveers Defended India During Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: During the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' to launch precision strikes targeting terror networks inside Pakistan to avenge the Apr 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Agniveers played a key role with around 3000 such soldiers taking part in the operation.
Who Are Agniveers?
The candidate selected under the Agnipath Scheme is known as Agniveer. "The ‘Agnipath’ allows patriotic and motivated youth (17.5 years to 21 years old) to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of 4 years. The Government had launched Agnipath scheme on June 15, 2022 to recruit both male and female aspirants into ‘below the officer’s rank’ cadre of the three services for a period of four years as Agniveers.
Candidates between the age group of 17.5 to 21 years are eligible to apply for the scheme. Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, the candidates after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre. Of these upto 25% of the candidates will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.
Post the period of four years, at least 75% of the Agniveers will be let go after four years, which led to nationwide protests.The government in 2022 gave clarification on the prospects of Agniveers who are not selected after four years. It said that they will be given priority in CAPF, Assam Rifles and police and allied forces in several states.
How Many Agniveers Have Been Enrolled So Far?
According to Indian Army's then Adjutant General Lt Gen CB Ponnappa, as on July 2024, 1 lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the Army, Since the scheme was launched in June 2022.
Role Played Agniveers In Operation Sindoor
Agniveers Involved: Around 3,000 Agniveers played a key role during Operation Sindoor, which Indian armed forces launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.
- How Indian Army Employed The Agniveers: Several air defence units had 150-200 Agniveers each in their ranks, deployed mostly along the western front. These young soldiers contributed by serving across specialised trades - gunners, drivers of heavy-duty vehicles mounted with missiles and guns, radio operators and fire control operators. These young soldiers braved enemy bullets by manning critical weapons and systems integral to the Army's hardy air defence (AD) shield.
- The Agniveers helped operationalise India's indigenous air defence control & reporting system Akashteer. Indian Army noted that Akashteer proved to be one of the strongest shields when Pakistan resorted to drone and missile attacks during Operation Sindoor. According to an Indian Army official, Akashteer was 100% effective in thwarting the air attack attempts by Pakistan.
How Agniveers Defended India
Agniveers most of them barely 20, alongside the regular soldiers, took down targets with shoulder-fired missiles; manned and fired guns including the upgraded L-70s and Zu-23-2Bs; operated the Pechora, Schilka, OSA-AK, Strela and Tunguska weapons, and the medium-range surface-to-air missile system; manned a variety of radars and Akashteer nodes; were an integral part of the communication network; and drove vehicles used for transporting and launching missiles, including Akash. Several of these young soldiers also acted as sentries after weapon systems were deployed in combat zones during the military operation.
Read More: