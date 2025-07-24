ETV Bharat / bharat

How A Woman Village Chief Built A Clinic. And No, This Clinic Does Not Have Doctors

Muzafarpur: Bishanpur Baghnagari village in Bihar's Muzafarpur district was blessed with 1,269 toilets years ago under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

But the government forgot that toilets too need an AMC or annual maintenance contract.

Over 150 toilets broke down.

The village's women had to hit the fields again when nature called. Just when they had gotten used to privacy.

Babita Kumari, the Mukhiya or village chief, decided to fix the problem: she organised training in masonry and plumbing for a team of women workforce.

The project took off in 2024 and the broken toilets were fixed. Over 190 of the broken down, dilapidated, toilets were fixed by Babita Kumari and her team in the past one year.

The Toilet Clinic in Bishanpur Baghnagari is the first of its kind in the state, offering repair and restoration services for broken or disused toilets.

Operated entirely by local women who are trained as masons and sanitation workers, the Toilet Clinic is restoring not only the toilets but the dignity of women in the village.

The 150-odd toilets had fallen into disrepair and were abandoned forcing a section of the womenfolk in the village to resort to the old practice of open defecation.

Punam Devi, one of the villagers said: “Broken toilets had forced us to the fields once again. But our Mukhiya Babita Kumari got these repaired. Now we don't have to go out,” says Punam Devi.

She is not the only one. Sarita, Kaushalya , Kusum Kumari join the chorus to hail the efforts of the Mukhia and tell how the repaired toilets have restored their privacy.

Babita Kumari nods in agreement: "If the toilet breaks down, then respect also breaks. So, I thought why not start repairing the toilets and give back the respect to the women.”