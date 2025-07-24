How A Woman Village Chief Built A Clinic. And No, This Clinic Does Not Have Doctors

Muzafarpur: Bishanpur Baghnagari village in Bihar's Muzafarpur district was blessed with 1,269 toilets years ago under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.
But the government forgot that toilets too need an AMC or annual maintenance contract.
Over 150 toilets broke down.
The village's women had to hit the fields again when nature called. Just when they had gotten used to privacy.
Babita Kumari, the Mukhiya or village chief, decided to fix the problem: she organised training in masonry and plumbing for a team of women workforce.
The project took off in 2024 and the broken toilets were fixed. Over 190 of the broken down, dilapidated, toilets were fixed by Babita Kumari and her team in the past one year.
The Toilet Clinic in Bishanpur Baghnagari is the first of its kind in the state, offering repair and restoration services for broken or disused toilets.
Operated entirely by local women who are trained as masons and sanitation workers, the Toilet Clinic is restoring not only the toilets but the dignity of women in the village.
The 150-odd toilets had fallen into disrepair and were abandoned forcing a section of the womenfolk in the village to resort to the old practice of open defecation.
Punam Devi, one of the villagers said: “Broken toilets had forced us to the fields once again. But our Mukhiya Babita Kumari got these repaired. Now we don't have to go out,” says Punam Devi.
She is not the only one. Sarita, Kaushalya , Kusum Kumari join the chorus to hail the efforts of the Mukhia and tell how the repaired toilets have restored their privacy.
Babita Kumari nods in agreement: "If the toilet breaks down, then respect also breaks. So, I thought why not start repairing the toilets and give back the respect to the women.”
Talking to ETV Bharat, Mukhiya Babita Kumari said that due to high cost of repair of the toilets the villagers kept mum when many of these broke down.
Babita says that she got a proposal to set up a Toilet Clinic – a plan she immediately grabbed in her panchayat. Through this clinic, sand, cement, toilet seats and other essential materials are made available to the villagers at a low cost.
The cost for materials like tiles or taps is given according to actual use. Apart from this, a team of skilled workers trained by her is deployed for toilet repair.
The Mukhiya showed how charity begins at home. In 2024, Babita Kumari started the experiment from her own village. The Bihar Toilet Clinic is run under the Lohia Swachhata Abhiyan and the scheme is operated by UNICEF and Civil Society. The role of District Water, Sanitation Committee and Jeevika Livelihood Mission is also important.
Babita Kumari narrates how the scheme, apart from cleanliness, also provided employment opportunities to women. Many women like Rekha, Sheela, Nagina were trained in Toilet clinics and now they go from house to house and repair toilets.
Initially started with 5 to 10 women, the women workforce has now grown to over 40 women in the toilet clinic. Every woman earns from Rs. 500 rupees to Rs. 1000 a day.
One of the Clinic workers, Rekha Devi says: "I am no longer dependent on anyone. My in-laws now involve me in household decisions. I want to educate my daughter so that she can earn like me when she grows up."
Babita Kumari is now expanding her sphere of work from just toilets to water supply. She is working on revival of old village wells. Out of 27 dried up wells, 17 have already been revived through tree plantation and recharging of ground water sources.
The village chief’s works have started getting recognition. In 2023, Bishanpur Baghnagari was declared the first Adarsh Panchayat of Muzaffarpur. Babita Kumari received the Yashasvi Mukhiya Award and the Best Practice Award at the national level under the Swachch Bharat Mission-Gramin.
She has begun waste recycling projects. The panchayat has introduced nine compost models plants where ready-made, branded compost is now being sold at Rs 15 per kg. Monthly revenue from compost sales reached Rs 20,000 per month.
Apart from this, Babita Kumari also started the initiative of making lamps from cow dung and organic fertilizers from waste, due to which the Panchayat is becoming self-reliant in both cleanliness and livelihood.
Babita sums up: “When toilets break down, people are hesitant to speak out of shame. But silence does not solve the problem. So, if you have a dysfunctional toilet, just call us, we will fix it for you.”