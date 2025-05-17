Exclusive | How A Phone Call From Balasaheb Thackeray Saved Amit Shah?

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, in his new book 'Narkatla Swarg', has claimed that former Union Minister and NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah while they were in trouble.

Raut, who is also a noted scribe, took a jibe at Modi and Shah, asking one should note how they behaved with Pawar afterwards. Raut also narrated in detail how Amit Shah went to meet Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and how a phone call by the latter saved him.

In the book, 'Narkatla Swarg', which will be launched later today at a function in Mumbai, Raut writes, "When (Narendra) Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, the UPA Government was in power at the Centre. At that, a feud was going on between Modi and the Centre. There was tension between Gujarat and the Centre. Apart from the CBI, a lot of agencies were investigating the Godhra incident. A lot of Gujarat Police officials and the former Minister of State for Home in Gujarat, Amit Shah, went to jail. The investigation reached Modi. There was an atmosphere that Modi could be arrested."

"At that time, Sharad Pawar, who was a Union Minister, had opined that there may be political differences, but it is not right to put an elected Chief Minister in jail. A lot of people silently backed Pawar, and hence, Modi was not arrested. How much does Modi remember this gesture?," wrote Raut.

Raut then trained his guns on Amit Shah. He also claimed that it was due to Pawar, now 83, that Shah got bail in one of the cases.

"Amit Shah was an accused in a murder case. He was also sent into exile. The CBI team was opposed to giving him bail, and there was a Maharashtra cadre officer in it. He was opposed to giving bail to Shah. Modi requested Pawar about it. Pawar, as per his nature, helped. Shah got bail in one of the matters. How Shah behaved with Pawar and Maharashtra later?" Raut claimed.

Raut maintained that on the request of Narendra Modi, Pawar helped Amit Shah. "Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray went out of his way and helped the same Amit Shah. Both these leaders (Pawar and Balasaheb Thackeray) behaved according to the tradition and culture of Maharashtra," Raut noted.

"The help rendered by Matoshree, which means Balasaheb Thackeray, was not as per the law. Amit Shah was in deep trouble after the Gujarat riots. At that time, UPA was in power, and the probe of some heinous crimes was handed over to the CBI. And so Modi was unable to help the way he could his follower (Shah). Shah was not allowed to be in Gujrat, and it was increasingly becoming for Shah to get temporary bail. At that time, Shah was young and had a black beard. At that time, someone suggested to Shah that only Balasaheb Thackeray could help.

"One day in the afternoon, he took along with him a younger Jay Shah and landed at the Mumbai Airport. He took a taxi and headed to Bandra. Shah asked the taxi driver to drop him at Matoshree's gate. At that time, there was a heavy police presence and Shah was stopped at the main gate in Kalanagar," Raut claimed.

It may be mentioned here that Matoshree was the residence of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and is located in Bandra in Mumbai.

"I am a BJP MLA from Gujarat. I'm a former Minister and I want to urgently meet Saheb (Balasaheb), this is what Shah said at the gate. But this message, was not reaching Balasaheb as three were layers of security at Matoshree. Amit Shah waited outside for a long time and he was sweating. At that time, there was no response from inside the bungalow, according to those who were on security duty.

"Next day, Shah again reached Matoshree and this time he reached the drum gate from the main gate. The message sent from this gate reached Balasaheb. A MLA from Gujarat along with his son has come and he is in trouble. Following this, Shiv Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) have him an evening appointment. Shah went to Matoshree. He narrated an emotional story to Balasaheb that he and his family were being punished for protecting Hindus," Raut claimed. According to Raut, Shah said that he was in trouble and his case was before certain Judges.

"Balasaheb asked what he could do, to which Shah replied, if you speak to the Judge, he would agree. Balasaheb then understood the entire matter from Amit Shah. It is not ethical to say whom Balasaheb called after that," Raut wrote. "Balasaheb Thackeray spoke directly to the person, who was handling Amit Shah case, through Manohar Joshi. His last sentence was that you might be sitting on any chair but don't forget you are a Hindu," Raut wrote.

"Through that one call, a lot of personal and political problems faced by Shah were erased. The whole world has seen what the same Amit Shah did. He behaved improperly with Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family. I was remembering all these while going to Arthur Road jail after my ED custody was over," Raut wrote.